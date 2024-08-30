DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Marvel's "Comic Book References" Video Reveals First Look At Several Logan Variants

For Marvel Comics fans, one of the enjoyable sequences in Deadpool and Wolverine saw Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) jump to various different timelines/universes in search of a Logan (Hugh Jackman) variant to replace his world's anchor being and avert disaster.

The Merc with a Mouth encountered several alternate reality versions of the iconic X-Man, including Old Man Logan, "Short King" Logan, Wolvie in a John Byrne-inspired brown suit as he faces off with the Hulk, the "Cavillrine," and - arguably the coolest of them all - Age of Apocalypse Wolverine.

Now, Marvel Studios has released a new video highlights the "Marvel Comics references" fans might have missed (unlikely), and it gives us a first official look at most of these variants, as well as more of the Deadpool Corps, Wolverine striking a classic pose while fully suited-up, and more.

There are actually some more deep-cut references and Easter eggs not included here, so maybe Marvel felt they were a bit too geeky!

Check out the video at the link below, along with a new post from Reynolds, who is calling for the Academy Awards to finally introduce a stunt category.

Check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.