DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stills Feature New Look At Emma Corrin As Cassandra Nova

Following today's revealing TV spot, some new stills from Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine have been shared online, giving us another look at Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) alongside Peter (Rob Delaney), and Emma Corrin as the villain of the piece, Cassandra Nova.

Nova's comic book origins are a little more complicated than her simply being introduced as Charles Xavier's evil twin. While in the womb together, Xavier "recognized her evil presence" and killed his sister, resulting in her stillbirth. However, Cassandra's spirit survived and became a "mummudrai," an entity that resides in the Astral Plane.

Though Nova might retain these characteristics in the movie, we'd say there's a good chance her origin will be simplified and she will debut as a female Multiversal Variant of Professor X.

One thing we do know for sure after catching a few glimpses of Cassandra in the trailers: She is going to be a very powerful adversary for the Merc With a Mouth and Logan to contend with.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.