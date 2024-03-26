DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Are Hugh Jackman And Channing Tatum Teasing A Gambit Cameo In The Threequel?

Rumours have been swirling for a while that Channing Tatum might suit up as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, but some recent social media activity from him and Hugh Jackman has caught the attention of fans.

By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2024 03:03 PM EST
Back in the early 2010s, it looked like Channing Tatum was a lock to play X-Men member Gambit in his own movie. Originally set for release in 2016, the project was hit by continuous creative issues and delays before the Disney/Fox merger sealed its fate when the spin-off, along with several other projects, was scrapped. 

Tatum has since shared his disappointment that he wasn't given the chance to portray the fan-favourite mutant on screen, but is expected to receive a second chance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Rumblings that he'd finally get to suit up as Gambit first started doing the rounds last summer, with it later said we'd see Tatum in a comic-accurate costume. Now, it seems both he and Hugh Jackman have decided to publicly tease the long-rumoured cameo. 

The latter recently posted a workout photo on Instagram which prompted Tatum to respond with, "Letttsss gooo daddy!!!!" By itself, that seems pretty innocent, but Jackman has since shared the comment on Instagram with a response in what could be some very telling purple text.

All signs point to The Lost City and 21 Jump Street star suiting up as Gambit in the MCU and we're hopeful that May's rumoured trailer will include some of Deadpool & Wolverine's Variants. 

It's unclear how significant a role the actor will have in the threequel, though we'd imagine him being a member of the X-Men alongside rumoured returnees James Marsden, Famke Janssen, and Halle Berry. They're expected to play Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm again and are all likely to don their own costumes inspired by the comics.

Taylor Kitsch played the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but a splashy cameo from Tatum would be a fun way to give him a long-overdue chance to play the Cajun hero and share the screen with Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/26/2024, 3:48 PM
User Comment Image
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/26/2024, 4:20 PM
@BruceWayng -

User Comment Image
L0RDbuckethead
L0RDbuckethead - 3/26/2024, 4:21 PM
@BruceWayng -
mountainman
mountainman - 3/26/2024, 3:48 PM
Even though Origins wasn’t good, I’d rather see Taylor Kitsch back. He was decent in the role in a bad movie. Reynold’s redeemed his role so why not?
Knightrider
Knightrider - 3/26/2024, 3:51 PM
@mountainman - Maybe he will be. I guess with variants in play they could both cameo
Spike101
Spike101 - 3/26/2024, 4:08 PM
@mountainman - agreed. I thought he did a very solid job. The fight in the alley was top stuff.
garu
garu - 3/26/2024, 3:49 PM
ryan gosling as gambit or mr sinister in the new xmen pls
garu
garu - 3/26/2024, 3:50 PM
@garu - @kevinfeige call your agent make it happen
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 3/26/2024, 4:06 PM
@garu -

Ryan Gosling as Danny Ketch, please and thank you.

Tom Ellis for Mr Sininister.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/26/2024, 3:52 PM
Meh. Never been big on Tatum for the role. Happy to be proven wrong, but meh.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/26/2024, 3:52 PM
Make it like Magic Mike!
NGFB
NGFB - 3/26/2024, 3:53 PM
Deadpool 3 rumors are that Gosling will appear as "Ken". Deadpool multiverse wackiness allows all kinds of cameos.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/26/2024, 3:57 PM
Threequel is a word that was used.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 3/26/2024, 4:07 PM
"All signs point to The Lost City and 21 Jump Street star suiting up as Gambit in the MCU"

?????????????????????????????????????????
LSHF
LSHF - 3/26/2024, 4:29 PM
The answer to your question is, "I don't know".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 4:32 PM
I grew to like Tatum since 21 Jump Street but I still am unsure about him as Gambit.

I do think a cameo is very likely since he showed up Free Guy which was another Reynolds & Levy collaboration so I wouldn’t be surprised if he is in the movie & would also be intrigued to finally see his take on the character (unless it’s exaggerated for comedic effect)…

It be a fun cameo or inside joke for people familiar with the history so I would be cool with it!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 4:34 PM
MCU Gambit…

Fabian Frankel

User Comment Image

Austin Butler

User Comment Image

View Recorder