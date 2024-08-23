DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Blade Concept Art Features Comic-Accurate Classic Costume And Other Updated Looks

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Blade Concept Art Features Comic-Accurate Classic Costume And Other Updated Looks

New Deadpool & Wolverine concept art reveals various alternate costume designs for Wesley Snipes' Blade, with some giving him a modern overhaul and others harkening back to the classic comic books...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine brought back a few fan-favourite characters from the Marvel Universe's past, though Wesley Snipes' Blade was easily the biggest surprise. 

Snipes and Reynolds famously clashed while shooting Blade: Trinity and, with Mahershala Ali still attached to a Blade reboot announced five years ago, it's fair to say we all thought the actor's time as the Daywalker had reached its end. 

Despite being 62, Snipes didn't look like he'd lost a step as Blade and was a total badass in the Marvel Studios threequel.

Now, we get to see a few different costume designs for the character; coming our way courtesy of artist Wes Burt, this concept art features Blade rocking a new, modern style along with a battle-worn outfit he's clearly spent a fair bit of time in while fighting his way through The Void. 

By far the most eye-catching design is one that sees the hero wearing a near-exact replica of the character's original comic book costume. One glance at that and it's easy to understand why so many fans would like a Blade movie with Snipes returning in place of Ali's debuting vampire hunter. 

"There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send-off," Reynolds recently said on social media. "The audience reaction when Wesley Snipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l've heard in a theater. People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please."

Last month, Snipes said this about his Marvel return:

"I did not think it was possible. I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala cast for the next upcoming version of it. I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about.' He told me the idea... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in.' Here we are."

Let us know which of these alternate Blade designs is your favourite down in the comments section.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Shares REAL Reason Why We Can't Understand Gambit In Some Scenes
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Shares REAL Reason Why We Can't Understand Gambit In Some Scenes
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumors Reveal Change Made To Villain During Reshoots And Plans For...A HYDRA BOB Movie?!
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumors Reveal Change Made To Villain During Reshoots And Plans For...A HYDRA BOB Movie?!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Jmellox81
Jmellox81 - 8/23/2024, 10:43 AM
Still wondering why Blade didn’t have his sword!?..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 10:52 AM
@Jmellox81 - maybe he lost it lol?.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/23/2024, 11:00 AM
@Jmellox81 - That was the big thing missing for me for his character

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/23/2024, 11:11 AM
@Jmellox81 - Thats exactly what I said.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/23/2024, 10:48 AM
The first one with the cape should be Mahershala's final look [when (or if) that comes out]. The last one is pretty sweet, though. Much better than the movie's final armor look.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 10:52 AM
@DrReedRichards - I like that one and it even the closed coat one with his hands behind him.

Don’t like the gun he has in the last one but otherwise , it’s cool too
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/23/2024, 11:00 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Yeah, you're right, the gun throws me off too. Would have preferred to have him hold his iconic curve-bladed boomerang, like the one he used in the movie.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/23/2024, 11:01 AM
@DrReedRichards - Snipes is back for the long haul

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/23/2024, 11:03 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

Definitely in DD/SW and the version of Battleworld they portray in those movies, but past that point? Nah...
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/23/2024, 11:14 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I know that was a joke since Ali's film has been delayed a billion times but is also a lowkey dis to the crappy short lived TV show. Sidenote- if they would've cast Michael Jai White for the tv show that by itself would've made the show 10x better, Lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 10:50 AM
I like pretty much all of them so any of them could have worked (though I liked the one we got in the film just fine)..

However when you meant classic costume in the headline , I thought we would see these…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/23/2024, 11:09 AM
Of course they went with the most boring look for the movie. Hellsing vibes with the red glasses
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/23/2024, 11:12 AM
@MisterBones -

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder