DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Chinese Trailer Makes A BIG Change To One Key Scene In The Movie

A Chinese trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine was released yesterday and, seeing as it appeared to be identical to the English language version, we included it at the bottom of this spoiler-filled article.

However, it took fans on social media little to no time to notice some big changes in the sneak peek. For starters, with the movie now completed, colour grading has been added which alters how the threequel looks fairly significantly.

Early sneak peeks were criticised for being bland, with many quick to share side-by-side comparisons of the difference between Deadpool & Wolverine's Void and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Wasteland.

Now, it's fair to say this location at the end of time is exactly where it needs to be...

Deadpool and Wolverine. Comparing the American and Chinese trailers. Look at the difference in color grading. pic.twitter.com/hE4crofvpI — জিৎ লাহা (he/him 🇮🇳 🪷) (@laha_jeet) July 2, 2024

By far the biggest alteration is to a scene we're sure you'll be familiar with. We've seen Deadpool and Wolverine leaping into that portal (as Cassandra Nova watches) on countless occasions.

Now, though, Alioth - who we last saw closing in on the villainous Judge Renslayer - is taking aim at the duo. If this is how they escape from The Void, then it begs the question of what this means for Nova and whether we're seeing her left behind to be devoured.

"Ryan and Shawn pitched this idea, which I was totally on board with: 'We want this villain to not be a villain in the sense that you expect them to be. We want you to be so endeared by her, so charmed by her, and just when you think that maybe she's totally seen into your soul and you are going to be best friends for life, you're dead,'" Emma Corrin recently said of her role as Professor X's "sister."

"They wanted her to be unpredictable," the actor, who used Willy Wonka icon Gene Wilder as a key source of inspiration, adds. Christoph Waltz's Inglourious Basterds character also came to mind for Corrin. "He's so disarmingly polite and nice and unaffected, and it's really creepy," Corrin explains. "It's all the more sinister because he doesn't need to do anything."

In case you missed it, you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine's Chinese trailer below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.