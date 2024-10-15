DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Gives Logan His Mask Much Sooner As Film Crosses Another Box Office Benchmark

Deadpool & Wolverine is already available on Digital and hits DVD and Blu-ray next week. Despite that, there are quite a few people still heading to theaters to watch the R-Rated Marvel Studios threequel.

This past weekend, the movie reached $699.4 million at the international box office and $635.3 million domestically. Now, with a $1,334.6 billion total worldwide, it's managed to pass Star Wars: The Last Jedi to become the 20th highest-grossing movie of all time.

That's a phenomenal result for Deadpool & Wolverine and one which cements its place in history as one of the biggest blockbusters ever.

With any luck, this means Marvel Studios will make more R-Rated movies when the occasion calls for it. The Deadpool threequel may have earned more with a PG-13 rating but it wouldn't have been the same and benefitted greatly from being able to push the boundaries.

The planned Blade reboot is expected to be R-Rated - a must for a vampire movie in many ways - but doesn't appear to be making much progress.

In other news, we also have some new Deadpool & Wolverine concept art courtesy of Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development, Andy Park. In that, we see Logan once donned his iconic mask in The Void for that battle against the Merc with the Mouth.

"During preproduction on this film I couldn’t just do one keyframe/illustration of these two fighting," the artist explains. "Especially with my background as a comic book artist I had to do several. The challenge with these is to depict an almost stalemate scenario rather than having one clearly winning. Not as easy as it looks. But oh so fun!"

You can take a closer look at that below.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and claws its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22.