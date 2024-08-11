DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals A Wolverine Variant That DIDN'T Make The Final Cut

We've been treated to heaps of Deadpool & Wolverine behind-the-scenes photos over the past week or two but Marvel Studios' incredibly talented concept artists are now getting in on the action.

Andy Park, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development, has shared his take on Old Man Logan, a Variant that paid homage to the comic book by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven.

Wes Burt, meanwhile, has revealed Wolverine in the iconic brown and tan suit, Patch, the Age of Apocalypse Logan, and a Variant who didn't make the final cut.

That version of the clawed mutant is based on the relatively obscure WildC.A.T.s/X-Men crossover from the late 90s and would have been fun to see on screen (despite not being quite as instantly recognisable). There was only room for so many, though, and Marvel Studios picked well.

We're also excited to finally share the officially released versions of Madonna's "Like a Prayer" from Deadpool & Wolverine.

The first is from the Merc with the Mouth and Logan's battle with the Deadpool Corps and the second is the epic orchestral version from the threequel's explosive, and emotional, climax.





Finally, we have a fun new TV spot once again full of Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest cameos...including The Hulk!

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.