DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deadpool Corps Hot Toys Show Concept Cut From Movie; Spoilery New Logan Figure Revealed

With Deadpool & Wolverine set to begin rolling into theaters later this week, Hot Toys has unveiled the accessories that will come bundled with its upcoming 1/6th scale take on Wade Wilson.

Dogpool was first showcased when this figure was announced, but Headpool and Babypool have also been added to the set today. Interestingly, a Kidpool figure we're assuming is going to be sold separately can be seen in the Instagram gallery below, suggesting the Deadpool Corps will get its own line from Hot Toys.

What's particularly interesting about this is the fact it includes an idea cut from Deadpool & Wolverine. We've seen the movie and the Merc with the Mouth never carries Babypool (in fact, the pint-sized Variant only has one significant scene).

Hot Toys bases these figures on early concept art; a few years ago, they released a Spider-Man in his black suit from No Way Home and it was massively inaccurate because Marvel Studios changed the costume's design during post-production. This means, at some point, Babypool accompanying Wade and Logan was likely cut from the threequel.

A spoilery new Wolverine figure has also been revealed. Based on his appearance during the final battle, it shows the bloodied hero wearing a TVA jacket and holding his cowl. We won't go into any further detail but needless to say, this look is a big part of Deadpool & Wolverine's final act,

Take a closer look at these Hot Toys in the Instagram posts below.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.