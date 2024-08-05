DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE "Deleted Scene" Sees Hugh Jackman Say Wolverine's Most Iconic Line From The Comics

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has shared a previously unseen moment from the movie as Hugh Jackman reels off one of Logan's most iconic lines of dialogue from the comic books. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine features too many fan-pleasing moments to list and Ryan Reynolds has just taken to X to share one more. We're not sure if this is a legitimate deleted scene or something created for marketing purposes, but we've no doubt you'll appreciate it. 

As you can see, Hugh Jackman's Logan reels off that classic line from the comics when he says, "I'm the best there is at what I do...but what I do isn't very nice."

However, it's then we learn Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth is wearing a board with the lines on it (which the actor describes as "The Brando Method" of acting). It's a fun video and, if we're lucky, there will be more like this to come. 

"I was on my way, I was just driving, and literally, just like a bolt of lightning, came this knowing deep in my gut that I wanted to do this film with Ryan," Jackman said of his MCU debut earlier this year. "For Deadpool and Wolverine to come back together. I swear to you, When I said I was done, I really thought I was done."

"But in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, ‘Those two characters together.’ I knew it, I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two," he added. "So, that had always been there, but I just knew."

"And I literally couldn’t wait to arrive. As soon as I arrived, I rang Ryan. And I just said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one. I had to ring my agent and I said, 'Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie,'" Jackman concluded. 

Check out this newly revealed scene from Deadpool & Wolverine below. 

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

