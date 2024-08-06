DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director On Which Wolverine Variant Was Cut And Why Shooting Cameo Made Henry Cavill Sick

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the Merc with the Mouth goes on the hunt for a Logan Variant who can become Earth-100005's new "Anchor."

Before encountering the Wolverine who takes centre stage in this movie, Wade Wilson gets his ass kicked by the likes of Patch, the Age of Apocalypse Logan, and the Cavillrine. Yes, Justice League star and former Superman Henry Cavill makes his MCU debut as a formidable Wolverine Variant who wastes no time in sending Deadpool packing.

Talking to Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, director Shawn Levy elaborated on how he and Ryan Reynolds made the cameo a reality (and the inspiration for that tongue-in-cheek shot at Warner Bros. and DC).

"That's another example where Ryan and I are sitting there writing and we literally pass the laptop back and forth between us," the filmmaker said. "I feel like all of that stuff had gone down with DC early on during the writing and we were like, 'We've got to do this. We want to see Cavill as the Cavillrine.' So, another text, another quick yes, boom, he was in."

"[Henry] did enjoy that day, though I remember he was so committed and jacked up...and he had that disgusting cigar in his mouth for hours. He was fully in it. I think he might have gotten sick to his stomach if memory serves," Levy later revealed. "It was a combination of oxygenated muscles and no actual oxygen going up into his nose. He was a trooper and he was fabulous."

That was some major commitment from Cavill and, for many fans, the idea of him playing the MCU's Wolverine when Jackman hangs up the claws for good is already generating excitement.

Whether that happens remains to be seen; however, the British actor managed to prove in just one scene that he'd be a good fit to bring the mutant to life alongside Marvel Studios' X-Men once that team finally debuts.

Levy also revealed that one Wolverine Variant was cut from the montage due to time constraints.

"[There] was an actual wolverine," he confirmed. "We really, really wanted an actual wolverine, the animal. He would maul Deadpool. We came up with that idea too late to do a convincing digital wolverine. That one is in my back pocket should I need one for any sequels."

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.