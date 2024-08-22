DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hilarious Deleted Scene Released Along With New Chris Evans As Human Torch Concept Art

Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release date for Deadpool & Wolverine on Blu-ray (and likely won't for a while given how well it's doing at the box office), but we now have the first deleted scene for you!

Shared by Peter actor Rob Delaney, it's an extended version of Wade Wilson and Logan's arrival on Earth-100005 and includes a throwback to an earlier gag involving the car salesman's...unique...jewellery.

Wolverine and those kids are both a little freaked out and we'd imagine this will ultimately end up on the threequel's eventual blooper reel.

I’m told this scene was cut from

#DeadpoolAndWolverine because Ryan & Hugh’s suits couldn’t be sufficiently moisture-proofed. You be the judge! pic.twitter.com/aHCr8GklKY — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 22, 2024

In related news, Jonay Bacallado has shared his final design for the costume worn by Chris Evans' Johnny Storm/Human Torch in The Void.

"He’s been living in the Void for quite some time, eluding Cassandra, in disguise," the artist explains. "[Mayes Rubeo] Costume Designer of the film, wanted to not give away immediately his identity, and we also played a bit with the color palette to confuse the audience a bit. So when we first meet him, we find him like in this final concept."

Like Deadpool, we're sure many of you thought Evans was playing a Captain America Variant before he declared "Flame On!" instead of "Avengers Assemble!" As Bacallado points out, that was very much the point.

Finally, David Masson has dropped his take on another Variant: Roninpool. He says, "[Roninpool] ended up with a black hat in the movie, you can see this guy slashing away as one of the Deadpool Corps. I also added the initial sketch at the end for those who are curious about the process."

Take a closer look at this formidable member of the Corps below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.