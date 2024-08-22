DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hilarious Deleted Scene Released Along With New Chris Evans As Human Torch Concept Art

The first Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene has been released and it revolves around the title characters and Rob Delaney's Peter. We also have concept art highlighting the Human Torch and "Roninpool."

By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release date for Deadpool & Wolverine on Blu-ray (and likely won't for a while given how well it's doing at the box office), but we now have the first deleted scene for you!

Shared by Peter actor Rob Delaney, it's an extended version of Wade Wilson and Logan's arrival on Earth-100005 and includes a throwback to an earlier gag involving the car salesman's...unique...jewellery.

Wolverine and those kids are both a little freaked out and we'd imagine this will ultimately end up on the threequel's eventual blooper reel. 

In related news, Jonay Bacallado has shared his final design for the costume worn by Chris Evans' Johnny Storm/Human Torch in The Void. 

"He’s been living in the Void for quite some time, eluding Cassandra, in disguise," the artist explains. "[Mayes Rubeo] Costume Designer of the film, wanted to not give away immediately his identity, and we also played a bit with the color palette to confuse the audience a bit. So when we first meet him, we find him like in this final concept."

Like Deadpool, we're sure many of you thought Evans was playing a Captain America Variant before he declared "Flame On!" instead of "Avengers Assemble!" As Bacallado points out, that was very much the point. 

Finally, David Masson has dropped his take on another Variant: Roninpool. He says, "[Roninpool] ended up with a black hat in the movie, you can see this guy slashing away as one of the Deadpool Corps. I also added the initial sketch at the end for those who are curious about the process."

Take a closer look at this formidable member of the Corps below. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/22/2024, 2:39 PM
Please give us another Tyrese Gibson interview.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/22/2024, 2:39 PM
a deleted scene sure but wouldn't call it "Hilarious" the nipple joke was already shown early in the film, no need to repeat it.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/22/2024, 2:59 PM
Was that... hilarious?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 3:04 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

LOTR: War for The Rohirrim trailer

?si=AdK3rAS2nRrxxYol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 3:05 PM
I wouldn’t say it was “hilarious” but the deleted scene did make me chuckle..

It is odd that the “jewelry” seems to be cg though but I guess practically having it on would be uncomfortable to say the least lol.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/22/2024, 3:15 PM
Dude just exposed his nipple clamp thing infront of two little boys. Yeah I can see why this was deleted.
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/22/2024, 3:19 PM
I do wish Wade's supporting cast had been given more to do in Act 3 - I would've killed to see Colossus grab Logan and do a proper fastball special into a bunch of Deadpool variants.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 8/22/2024, 3:21 PM
@asherman93 - Damn. Missed opportunity there.

