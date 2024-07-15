DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hot Toys Figure Reveals A Detailed Look At The Merc With The Mouth's New MCU Costume

Hot Toys has unveiled its latest Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6th scale figure, this time putting the spotlight squarely on the Merc with the Mouth.

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson has been decked out in a comic-accurate costume since we first met him in 2016's Deadpool; however, his MCU debut puts the anti-hero in a brighter shade of red that's more in line with the source material.

"The movie-accurate collectable figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Deadpool from the film," reads the official description. "It features a masked head with an array of interchangeable eye pieces - allowing fans to recreate Deadpool’s ever-shifting expressions, from mischievous to murderous."

"The figure's signature red and black suit is newly tailored with exquisite precision which improves the range of articulations, while a selection of Deadpool's signature weaponry is included - a pair of gleaming katana with sheath, a deadly dagger, pistols, and interchangeable hands allow posing the figure in a range of dynamic gestures," it continues.

However, perhaps the biggest draw is the fact, "This figure also features Dogpool in one-sixth scale!"

As we're sure the collectors among you will notice, a couple of accessories have been hidden. That's presumably because they're either unfinished - a Ryan Reynolds head sculpt waiting on his approval, for example - or are considered spoilers. Headpool, anyone?

We'll keep you updated on that front, but plenty more Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise is sure to be unveiled in the weeks ahead. The first wave won't be too revealing, though a second batch of tie-ins will almost certainly follow down the line...and probably not until next year!

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Deadpool below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.