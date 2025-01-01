DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hot Toys Reveals Its Shockingly Realistic Take On Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool

Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office hit last year (here's how it compared to the rest of 2024's biggest releases) and Hot Toys is one of many companies looking to capitalise on the movie's popularity.

Today, the company has unveiled its 1/6th scale take on Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool. The actor has rarely lent his likeness to action figures like this one and the resemblance is spot on.

This Wade Wilson Variant didn't fare particularly well in Deadpool & Wolverine; after meeting the movie's leads in The Void, Nicepool followed them to Earth-10005, lost his guns and Dogpool, and was then blown to pieces by the Deadpool Corps after it was revealed that he had no healing factor.

If you want to celebrate Nicepool, then this figure is a great way to do so. However, we're not sure how popular he'll actually be given that this Wade is something of a dork and the opposite of what makes Deadpool so beloved!

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Nicepool in the Instagram gallery below.

Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Ryan Reynolds as Nicepool in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with impressive likeness and separate rolling eyeballs, detailed hair sculpture, and a beautifully tailored glossy Nicepool suit in the signature red and black color scheme. Weapons and accessories includes his special metallic gold-colored pistols to match his ear huggie, a dagger, a pair of katanas with a magnetic sheath attachable to the back, and his Dogpool wearing goggles. It also comes with a specially designed LED lighted figure base to give Nicepool’s beautiful look the spotlight it deserves.

Hot Toys has also announced plans to release figures based on Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Other new releases will also celebrate Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith's 20th anniversary and DC's 90th anniversary.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.