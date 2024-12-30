These Were 2024's 10 Highest Grossing Movies (And Only TWO Are Based On Comic Books)

2024 has very nearly reached its end and, for the most part, the box office has bounced back in what's proven to be a challenging few years post-pandemic.
Over the past 365 days or so, there have been some unexpected and noteworthy flops as well as a few surprise hits. Other movies, meanwhile, have been cut off at the knees by the very studios releasing them after they were rushed out on Digital platforms mere weeks after arriving in theaters.
In this feature, we've rounded up the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 and, believe it or not (and you probably will given what a mixed bag this year has been for the genre), only two of them are based on comic books.
You can find out what came out on top this year by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
10. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($451 Million)
Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
Beetlejuice fans spent decades waiting for a sequel to Tim Burton's cult classic and while there was a greater level of interest in the movie stateside than overseas, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice still performed well.
If Burton and Keaton are down for a third instalment, then these box office numbers are likely more than good enough to justify one.
9. Venom: The Last Dance ($476 Million)
In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 41%
The lowest-grossing movie in the Venom trilogy was also the most cinematic effort to date. Despite that, much of what fans don't like about the franchise remained, including a messy story and that odd-couple Eddie Brock/Venom dynamic.
Knull's introduction increased interest but the villain was clearly being saved for a future story. With Sony going back to the drawing board with these movies, who knows if that will ever be told.
8. Kung Fu Panda 4 ($547 Million)
For the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s beloved action-comedy franchise: Kung Fu Panda 4. After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%
The first of two fourth instalments in an animated franchise on this list, Kung Fu Panda 4 exceeded expectations in 2024 and confirmed that there's still plenty of interest in seeing Jack Black's Po kick butt.
Proving that sequels are still a big draw for moviegoers, the critically acclaimed The Wild Robot - also a DreamWorks movie - is nowhere to be found in this Top 10.
7. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 54%
Critics may not be enamoured by Legendary's MonsterVerse but the prospect of seeing Godzilla and King Kong team up was clearly a huge draw for many moviegoers this year.
The Skar King is unlikely to go down as a classic villain but Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delivered more than its fair share of epic monster action and that's all fans of the series could really ask for.
6. Wicked ($634 Million)
Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
As we write this, Wicked is still making money at the box office but is unlikely to move any further up this list. Why? Universal Pictures has made the baffling decision to release it on Digital as soon as tomorrow, December 31.
The musical is worthy of a place on this list, though, and exceeded expectations when it opened last month. Bolstered by great performances, a rousing soundtrack, and gorgeous visuals, it's already the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation.
5. Dune: Part Two ($714 Million)
'Dune: Part Two' will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
Warner Bros. moving forward with a Dune sequel was a big risk, particularly after the first movie's simultaneous HBO Max/theatrical release saw it fall short of profitability. Fortunately, moviegoers flocked to this follow-up and, crucially, watched Part Two on the big screen.
Next up for filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is Dune Messiah, the concluding chapter in the story of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides.
4. Moana 2 ($882 Million)
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical 'Moana 2' reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%
Originally conceived as a Disney+ TV series, Moana 2 became a movie after returning Disney CEO Bob Iger stepped in and ordered the change.
While it does occasionally feel like an episodic story that's been stitched together, Iger's decision paid off massively and it's taken very little time for the Moana sequel to reach fourth place on this list. Its success will likely increase interest in the upcoming live-action movie too.
3. Despicable Me 4 ($969 Million)
Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru and Lucy and their girls —Margo, Edith and Agnes—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%
The Despicable Me franchise is running on fumes at this point and, if a fifth movie happens, then an overhaul of some sort would be welcomed. However, we doubt that's a huge priority for Illumination judging by this box office haul.
The Minions remains immensely popular and Despicable Me 4's dominating performance in 2024 is undeniably impressive.
2. Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3 Billion)
Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his home world faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to... oh hell, just watch the movie. Synopses are stupid.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%
After one of the worst years ever for comic book movies in 2023, Deadpool & Wolverine sliced down those who cry "superhero fatigue" with a record-breaking box office haul proving there's still plenty of interest in the genre. At least when it's done well.
Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie was a hit and even made the Multiverse fun again. It's just a shame every other effort released this year was so mediocre (stick around until the end to see how those compare).
1. Inside Out 2 ($1.69 Billion)
Disney and Pixar’s 'Inside Out 2' returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
If 2023 was a bad year for Disney then 2024 was the year the House of Mouse reminded everyone of its dominance in the theatrical landscape.
Inside Out 2 was a gigantic critical and commercial success, beating even the long-awaited team-up of Deadpool and Wolverine on screen. A Disney+ TV series recently dropped and we'd imagine Inside Out 3 is at the top of Pixar's list of priorities.
As promised, here's a ranking of this year's Marvel and DC movies at the box office:
5. Kraven the Hunter - $52 million
4. Madame Web - $100 million
3. Joker: Folie à Deux - $206 million
2. Venom: The Last Dance - $476 million
1. Deadpool & Wolverine - $1.3 billion