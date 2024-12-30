These Were 2024's 10 Highest Grossing Movies (And Only TWO Are Based On Comic Books)

2024 has very nearly reached its end and, for the most part, the box office has bounced back in what's proven to be a challenging few years post-pandemic.

Over the past 365 days or so, there have been some unexpected and noteworthy flops as well as a few surprise hits. Other movies, meanwhile, have been cut off at the knees by the very studios releasing them after they were rushed out on Digital platforms mere weeks after arriving in theaters.

In this feature, we've rounded up the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 and, believe it or not (and you probably will given what a mixed bag this year has been for the genre), only two of them are based on comic books.

10. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($451 Million)

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Beetlejuice fans spent decades waiting for a sequel to Tim Burton's cult classic and while there was a greater level of interest in the movie stateside than overseas, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice still performed well.

If Burton and Keaton are down for a third instalment, then these box office numbers are likely more than good enough to justify one.

