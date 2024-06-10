DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE IMAX Poster Puts Fun New Spin On First Teaser And Drops Another Big Taylor Swift Hint

The first teaser poster for Deadpool & Wolverine featured just the hands of Wade Wilson and Logan, with the former extending a single finger to touch one of the X-Man's claws.

Now, an IMAX one-sheet has been released which features the Merc with the Mouth pretty much holding hands with the no doubt reluctant clawed mutant. However, many fans are convinced there's more to this latest poster than meets the eye.

Yes, the fact they're wearing friendship bracelets has sent speculation into overdrive - again - about Taylor Swift possibly making an appearance in the threequel. So far, she's been rumoured to appear as Lady Deadpool, Dazzler, a female Wolverine, and herself.

Some also believe the placement of Deadpool's figures is meant to signify Swift's trademark "13," though we'd say that's perhaps reading too much into what we see here.

The friendship bracelets are tough to ignore, though, particularly as this is the first time they've been used on a Deadpool & Wolverine poster.

"That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview," director Shawn Levy recently said of the Taylor Swift rumours. "I’m going to literally walk out of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan [Reynolds]’s taking a hit [out] on me."

"All that’s known is that I went to a football game, and those hours were well-documented and that’s all I’m gonna say. What can I say? I think intrigue is fun."

"They sure are loud," the filmmaker added, referring to the constant reports about the singer showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine. "I’m going across the board. 'No comment' because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see."

Check out this new poster for the movie below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.