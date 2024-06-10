DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE IMAX Poster Puts Fun New Spin On First Teaser And Drops Another Big Taylor Swift Hint

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE IMAX Poster Puts Fun New Spin On First Teaser And Drops Another Big Taylor Swift Hint DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE IMAX Poster Puts Fun New Spin On First Teaser And Drops Another Big Taylor Swift Hint

We have yet another poster for Deadpool & Wolverine, this time putting a fun new spin on the threequel's first teaser. However, is there a deeper meaning which hints at Taylor Swift's rumoured cameo?

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The first teaser poster for Deadpool & Wolverine featured just the hands of Wade Wilson and Logan, with the former extending a single finger to touch one of the X-Man's claws.

Now, an IMAX one-sheet has been released which features the Merc with the Mouth pretty much holding hands with the no doubt reluctant clawed mutant. However, many fans are convinced there's more to this latest poster than meets the eye. 

Yes, the fact they're wearing friendship bracelets has sent speculation into overdrive - again - about Taylor Swift possibly making an appearance in the threequel. So far, she's been rumoured to appear as Lady Deadpool, Dazzler, a female Wolverine, and herself.

Some also believe the placement of Deadpool's figures is meant to signify Swift's trademark "13," though we'd say that's perhaps reading too much into what we see here.

The friendship bracelets are tough to ignore, though, particularly as this is the first time they've been used on a Deadpool & Wolverine poster.

"That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview," director Shawn Levy recently said of the Taylor Swift rumours. "I’m going to literally walk out of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan [Reynolds]’s taking a hit [out] on me."

"All that’s known is that I went to a football game, and those hours were well-documented and that’s all I’m gonna say. What can I say? I think intrigue is fun."

"They sure are loud," the filmmaker added, referring to the constant reports about the singer showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine. "I’m going across the board. 'No comment' because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see."

Check out this new poster for the movie below. 

GPu-Fgptb-YAAr-XTN

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Are Ready For A Fight On Series Of New Theatrical Posters
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Are Ready For A Fight On Series Of New Theatrical Posters
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spots Feature New Snippets Of Footage As Logan Boops The Merc With The Mouth
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spots Feature New Snippets Of Footage As Logan "Boops" The Merc With The Mouth
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/10/2024, 12:13 PM
Is she an actress? Why is it a big deal?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/10/2024, 12:15 PM
@TheyDont -

They just want to raise the female demographic in ticket sales and hope everyone’s wife/ GF comes to the theater with them.

Which I guess I can’t blame.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder