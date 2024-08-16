DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Thanks Fans For Breaking Records; New Hot Toys Figure Highlights Kidpool

Earlier today, Deadpool & Wolverine passed Joker at the worldwide box office to become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever at the worldwide box office.

Now, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shared a brief statement thanking fans and, in the background, we see some of the slang terms for cocaine Deadpool told Blind Al the executive had on a list somewhere.

"Thanks for making Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie the biggest of all time," Feige said. "It's fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it. All those conversations were worth it!"

A new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine has also been released which you can check out below.

Hot Toys has also unveiled yet another Deadpool Corps member from its range of Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6th scale action figures: Kidpool. 7-year-old Inez Reynolds voiced the foul-mouthed Variant in the movie and we see here that she's wielding two water pistols!

It will also come bundled with a couch, allowing fans to create a "family photo" of sorts with the Corps. We can't imagine Hot Toys plucked that idea out of thin air, so chances are this was an early idea for Deadpool & Wolverine used in reference material sent to the manufacturer.

Here's the official description for the figure along with some first-look images:

The carefully crafted Kidpool figure features a newly developed masked head with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye piece, a distressed red and black costume that recreates Kidpool in his two-layered hoodie and red pants with kneepads, and a pair of matching sneakers. The Kidpool Special weapons - a pair of water guns, backpack with two katanas, interchangeable hands for different poses and gestures, are included alongside the figure. What’s more is that a gray colored couch with battle damage effect is going to complete your own beautiful “Deadpool family photo” in 1/6th scale!

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.