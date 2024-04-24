DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Statues And Standee Offer Another Look At Wade Wilson And Logan's Costumes

The latest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine features plenty of major talking points, though much of the focus has been on Logan's suit.

When it was first revealed, the response was positive, but many fans questioned why Marvel Studios would "ruin" the comic-accurate costume with sleeves (it has, however, been widely theorised that those are due to Jackman's history with skin cancer).

Regardless, the latest preview showed Wolverine without the sleeves and shoulder pads. Inevitably, that's led to a fresh round of complaints, and it's clearly impossible to make everyone happy!

Logan's mask was absent from the trailer - something tells us its screentime will be limited - but a newly revealed Kotobukiya statue shows it in all its marvellous glory.

We also have a standee offering us another look at Deadpool & Wolverine's leads standing side-by-side.

"At every turn, Ryan is amazing at wanting Deadpool to lose," filmmaker Shawn Levy explained last year. "The truth is that Deadpool’s awesome, but he’s deeply flawed - and Wolverine is Wolverine."

"So, I’ll just say that as a creative, 360 force, Ryan operates from a place of, 'What’s going to be most satisfying to the story?' [And] not from a place of, 'Well, I gotta get an equal number of victories and punches into the other character.'"

The dynamic between these two promises to be nothing short of fascinating, especially as the movie's Wolverine Variant isn't exactly the hero we all know from the previous X-Men movies.

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine tie-in material in the X posts below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.