DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Statues And Standee Offer Another Look At Wade Wilson And Logan's Costumes

Following this past Monday's trailer release, we have some fun new Deadpool & Wolverine content, including some very cool statues and a theater standee highlighting the Merc with the Mouth and Logan...

By JoshWilding - Apr 24, 2024 06:04 AM EST
The latest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine features plenty of major talking points, though much of the focus has been on Logan's suit. 

When it was first revealed, the response was positive, but many fans questioned why Marvel Studios would "ruin" the comic-accurate costume with sleeves (it has, however, been widely theorised that those are due to Jackman's history with skin cancer). 

Regardless, the latest preview showed Wolverine without the sleeves and shoulder pads. Inevitably, that's led to a fresh round of complaints, and it's clearly impossible to make everyone happy! 

Logan's mask was absent from the trailer - something tells us its screentime will be limited - but a newly revealed Kotobukiya statue shows it in all its marvellous glory. 

We also have a standee offering us another look at Deadpool & Wolverine's leads standing side-by-side.

"At every turn, Ryan is amazing at wanting Deadpool to lose," filmmaker Shawn Levy explained last year. "The truth is that Deadpool’s awesome, but he’s deeply flawed - and Wolverine is Wolverine."

"So, I’ll just say that as a creative, 360 force, Ryan operates from a place of, 'What’s going to be most satisfying to the story?' [And] not from a place of, 'Well, I gotta get an equal number of victories and punches into the other character.'"

The dynamic between these two promises to be nothing short of fascinating, especially as the movie's Wolverine Variant isn't exactly the hero we all know from the previous X-Men movies.

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine tie-in material in the X posts below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

X-MEN Star Famke Janssen Backtracks On DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claims: You Never Know...
X-MEN Star Famke Janssen Backtracks On DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claims: "You Never Know..."
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: What Happened That Led To Logan [Letting] Down His Entire World?
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: What Happened That Led To Logan "[Letting] Down His Entire World"?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/24/2024, 7:01 AM
Just show us the damn figuarts and marvel legends figures already
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/24/2024, 7:01 AM
11 Years Later.
User Comment Image

But we here.

I'm still iffy about this costume, cause the 2013 looked quite dope and not so..."MCU-esque", not gonna complain tho, lol, there's always time for improvements, i doubt this is the last time we'll see Jackman as Wolverine.

25 F*cking Years, goddamn.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/24/2024, 7:41 AM
@Doomsday8888 - oh yeah, Jackman will definitely return. I really would be surprised if we aren't gonna see Jackman, Maguire and RDJ share the screen in Secret Wars
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/24/2024, 7:54 AM
@bkmeijer1
Can't go bigger than that.


Unless we do a Marvel vs. DC crossover.

8 Bln in the bag.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/24/2024, 7:04 AM
The busts are cool - except for the black gunk around their waists. No doubt a 'plot point'.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/24/2024, 7:49 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - I think it's damage from heavy artillery fire.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/24/2024, 7:51 AM
looking more closely, the Deadpool one has bullet holes, but the Wolvie one has claw marks. So they've been attacking themselves? I have no idea.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/24/2024, 7:22 AM
Please be a good film. You wont sway me with these nostalgia baits, fanservice and Taylor Swift
HermanM
HermanM - 4/24/2024, 7:23 AM
Where's the mask
?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/24/2024, 7:42 AM
I'm honestly sorta disappointed that it seems like he won't wear the mask most of the film. Honestly, seeing a masked up Wolverine doing all the bad ass things was the whole reason I was hyped for this. Hugh looks very old now in the face, and the hair cut and chops they gave him look dumb to me. He just looks awkward to me. He has finally shown his age in a big way and I'm not enjoying him going maskless. A perfect way to remedy that would have been to mask up Wolvey.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/24/2024, 7:43 AM
Another Deadpool article

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 4/24/2024, 7:53 AM
He’s not supposed to have sleeves! Wah! They only took away the sleeves because we complained. They don’t have any integrity! Wah!

Just give us a great movie and the rest is window dressing. He’s not wearing a black leather outfit. Get over yourselves. 😂

View Recorder