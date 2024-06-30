DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Post-Credits Scene Details Reportedly Surface; AVENGERS' [SPOILER] Was Lined Up To Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine is now less than a month away from hitting theaters and, with press screenings surely set to begin imminently, there's a good chance we'll soon start seeing spoilers do the rounds online.

Marvel Studios can counter that by taking some cues from Spider-Man: No Way Home; for that 2021 movie, junket press were only shown the first 37 minutes of the movie, with full screenings for review purposes taking place only the day before it was released theatrically.

Regardless, we now have news on Deadpool & Wolverine's post-credits scene and what we won't see.

It started with Devin Faraci sharing a wild claim that Robert Downey Jr. has been considered for the MCU's Doctor Doom. That supposedly didn't pan out, though Daniel Richtman would later chime in to say, "They also wanted [Downey Jr.] to make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, particularly in a post-credits scene, but it didn't work out."

He'd later add, "It was supposed to serve as both a buildup for [Avengers:] Secret Wars and as a payoff to another scene that is still in the film, which I won't spoil."

Cryptic HD QUALITY was quick to weigh in by revealing, "Basically, the [post-credits scene] isn't MIND BLOWING. Doesn't set anything up. This film is contained in itself and doesn't really need rewatches to understand anything as Shawn [Levy] himself has stated. It will definitely have things built off it in the future though."

In other words, if there had once been plans for a huge cameo to set the stage for what comes next, that's no longer necessarily the case. It's good to know we should temper expectations, as anything more than just a fun stinger will now be a pleasant surprise.

For what it's worth, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has also confirmed these reports about Downey Jr. being eyed for a surprise Deadpool & Wolverine role.

It would have been awesome to see, though we'd imagine the actor decided he'd be best served returning in an upcoming Avengers movie.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.