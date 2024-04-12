DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Teases The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New "Best Bubs"

Marvel Studios brought 9 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine footage to CinemaCon yesterday evening and, unfortunately, none of it has been released online.

We'd hoped a new trailer might follow the presentation, though the current belief is that it's being held back to coincide with the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes next month.

In the meantime, more new promo art has found its way online. While there's nothing too mind-blowing here, it's surely never going to get old seeing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in that comic-accurate costume and mask. Here's hoping a live-action snap is somewhere on the horizon!

A second piece of artwork shows Deadpool & Wolverine's title characters striking some action poses after being described as "Best Bubs."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige introduced the "f***ing awesome" footage in Las Vegas which also saw the Merc with the Mouth reference the executive supposedly saying cocaine use was off the table for the threequel.

Earlier this year, Dopinder actor Karan Soni confirmed the movie features plenty of references to the MCU boss.

"It was just like, this one was so different for me because we didn't get a script or anything. It was very secretive," he recalled. "And so we were just in this, I got the scene like the day before or whatever, and we walked into the sound stage, and he just appeared next to Hugh Jackman, and I was just like, I don't know what's happening."

"It was very crazy, but he was very sweet, very kind. He came up and said hi to all of us from the original movies and stuff, and he seemed excited himself by what was happening. And then Ryan is definitely like, you know, calling him out a lot at the moment," Soni added. "There's a lot of Kevin jokes [in the movie]. You have to have a good sense of humor and he does. So that's cool."

Take a closer look at this new Deadpool & Wolverine promo art below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.