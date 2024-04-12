DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Teases The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New "Best Bubs"

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Teases The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New &quot;Best Bubs&quot; DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Teases The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New &quot;Best Bubs&quot;

More Deadpool & Wolverine promo art has found its way online today, showcasing the Merc with the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Best Bubs." Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 12, 2024 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios brought 9 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine footage to CinemaCon yesterday evening and, unfortunately, none of it has been released online. 

We'd hoped a new trailer might follow the presentation, though the current belief is that it's being held back to coincide with the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes next month. 

In the meantime, more new promo art has found its way online. While there's nothing too mind-blowing here, it's surely never going to get old seeing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in that comic-accurate costume and mask. Here's hoping a live-action snap is somewhere on the horizon!

A second piece of artwork shows Deadpool & Wolverine's title characters striking some action poses after being described as "Best Bubs." 

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige introduced the "f***ing awesome" footage in Las Vegas which also saw the Merc with the Mouth reference the executive supposedly saying cocaine use was off the table for the threequel. 

Earlier this year, Dopinder actor Karan Soni confirmed the movie features plenty of references to the MCU boss. 

"It was just like, this one was so different for me because we didn't get a script or anything. It was very secretive," he recalled. "And so we were just in this, I got the scene like the day before or whatever, and we walked into the sound stage, and he just appeared next to Hugh Jackman, and I was just like, I don't know what's happening."

"It was very crazy, but he was very sweet, very kind. He came up and said hi to all of us from the original movies and stuff, and he seemed excited himself by what was happening. And then Ryan is definitely like, you know, calling him out a lot at the moment," Soni added. "There's a lot of Kevin jokes [in the movie]. You have to have a good sense of humor and he does. So that's cool."

Take a closer look at this new Deadpool & Wolverine promo art below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumored To Feature A Fan-Pleasing Nod To A Classic Wolverine/[SPOILER] Comic Book Story
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumored To Feature A Fan-Pleasing Nod To A Classic Wolverine/[SPOILER] Comic Book Story
X-MEN Star Famke Janssen Reveals Whether She'll Return As Jean Grey In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Recommended For You:

X-MEN Star Famke Janssen Reveals Whether She'll Return As Jean Grey In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder