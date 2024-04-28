DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Are Reportedly Taking Place; Shawn Levy Says Movie Is "Exactly As We Dreamed"

Additional photography has become the norm for Marvel Studios movies. Sometimes, they make major improvements (that's the hope for Captain America: Brave New World this summer, for example), and other times...not so much.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's new ending may prove that. Regardless, Deadpool & Wolverine is also currently undergoing reshoots.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, these are expected to last until May, leaving plenty of time before the threequel's planned July release. Based on the cameos added to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its reshoots, brace yourselves for surprises which haven't been leaked or alluded to by the usual social media scoopers.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently caught up with Associated Press and opened up on his approach to a team-up fans have spent literally decades dreaming about seeing on screen.

"There was no way I was going to reinvent a wheel, a tonal wheel, that works so beautifully," the filmmaker started. "Both Disney and Marvel, up and down the food chain, empowered Ryan and I to make this movie exactly as we dreamed."

"It’s a really interesting duo. They’re built for huge conflict with each other because they’re so different individually," Levy said of the movie's leads. "But that makes for a very interesting story, because the best two-hander stories, whether it’s 'Midnight Run' or '48 Hours' or 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles,' yes, it’s littered with conflict. But it’s ultimately about something more as well and that’s what audiences will see."

With so much talk of superhero fatigue and Marvel Studios' recent struggles, the expectation is that Deadpool & Wolverine will be a turning point. It may even break the record held by Joker to become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever.

"Audiences are hungry for a great time at the movies," Levy acknowledged. "They want to be delighted, transported and entertained. And when they are given that, whether it’s 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' or any number of other recent movies, they show up."

"The movie is built for audience delight. I think that [they’re] in for a very fun ride..."

New official ‘DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE’ promotional art on merch pic.twitter.com/b4XFIWJ8zb — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) April 27, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.