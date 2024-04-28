DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Are Reportedly Taking Place; Shawn Levy Says Movie Is "Exactly As We Dreamed"

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Are Reportedly Taking Place; Shawn Levy Says Movie Is &quot;Exactly As We Dreamed&quot; DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Are Reportedly Taking Place; Shawn Levy Says Movie Is &quot;Exactly As We Dreamed&quot;

Deadpool & Wolverine is said to be in the midst of reshoots, but how long will they last with that July release date approaching? We have news on that and comments from filmmaker Shawn Levy. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2024 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Additional photography has become the norm for Marvel Studios movies. Sometimes, they make major improvements (that's the hope for Captain America: Brave New World this summer, for example), and other times...not so much.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's new ending may prove that. Regardless, Deadpool & Wolverine is also currently undergoing reshoots.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, these are expected to last until May, leaving plenty of time before the threequel's planned July release. Based on the cameos added to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its reshoots, brace yourselves for surprises which haven't been leaked or alluded to by the usual social media scoopers.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently caught up with Associated Press and opened up on his approach to a team-up fans have spent literally decades dreaming about seeing on screen. 

"There was no way I was going to reinvent a wheel, a tonal wheel, that works so beautifully," the filmmaker started. "Both Disney and Marvel, up and down the food chain, empowered Ryan and I to make this movie exactly as we dreamed."

"It’s a really interesting duo. They’re built for huge conflict with each other because they’re so different individually," Levy said of the movie's leads. "But that makes for a very interesting story, because the best two-hander stories, whether it’s 'Midnight Run' or '48 Hours' or 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles,' yes, it’s littered with conflict. But it’s ultimately about something more as well and that’s what audiences will see."

With so much talk of superhero fatigue and Marvel Studios' recent struggles, the expectation is that Deadpool & Wolverine will be a turning point. It may even break the record held by Joker to become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever. 

"Audiences are hungry for a great time at the movies," Levy acknowledged. "They want to be delighted, transported and entertained. And when they are given that, whether it’s 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' or any number of other recent movies, they show up."

"The movie is built for audience delight. I think that [they’re] in for a very fun ride..."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumor Reveals Variant Who WON'T Appear As More Post-Credits Scene Details Emerge
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumor Reveals Variant Who WON'T Appear As More Post-Credits Scene Details Emerge
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Merchandise Reveals New Promo Art With Logan Fully Suited-Up
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Merchandise Reveals New Promo Art With Logan Fully Suited-Up
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 4/28/2024, 5:36 AM
Routine stuff.

Though can't rule out conflict with Disney.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 4/28/2024, 5:39 AM
My only current concern with this movie is that it already looks pretty cheap and with any new reshoots this close to release, it’s going to contribute to that issue because there’s no way they’ll have time to get the effects right.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/28/2024, 5:49 AM
I would usually roll my eyes, even if it has become the norm but not for these Multiversal movies like Dr.Strange 2, NWH etc...

On the contrary...more reason to get kinda excited, wonder who they managed to get now that their schedule freed up.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 4/28/2024, 5:59 AM
Feige is a fan of pick ups since LOTR.
My only concern with this film, will it be more nostalgia than story?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/28/2024, 6:02 AM
@S8R8M - Lord of the Rings?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 4/28/2024, 6:03 AM
@TheVandalore - Correct.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/28/2024, 6:03 AM
May also be more last second cameos.
gambgel
gambgel - 4/28/2024, 6:08 AM
reshoots happen in all superheroe movies since many years ago (even in the Fox/Sony era)

Normally its to add some needed extra shots that maybe the original filming didnt get right, for technical reasons, lighting, etc.
In other cases, they can add 1-3 extra scenes that producers feel would benefit the movie, tone, rythym...

in Marvel case, maybe a new cameo that couldnt be filmed on main production.

So no needd to worry, this is the usual.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2024, 6:25 AM
@gambgel - exactly

Plus Marvel themselves have been doing this since the start.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2024, 6:24 AM
Levy’s comments sound good , looking forward to the film!!.

Interested to see what DP’s arc in this is as for this version of Wolvie , it seems to be redemption…

We know that he seems to have left his costume days behind at the start and that him & Vanessa while still friends are no longer together so I wonder if the 2 things are related (rumor has it that they lost their baby which caused them to split)…

Perhaps it was related to Wade’s crime fighting and their unborn child was a casualty of it which i think could cause the split and Wade retiring so his arc could be of redemption aswell.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder