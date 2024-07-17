DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reveals Its Awesome (And Intriguing) Soundtrack With New Look At The Movie's Leads

Marvel Studios has revealed the full tracklist for Deadpool & Wolverine and there are some absolute bangers to be found here. However, it's what they tell us about the threequel which is perhaps most interesting.

Unlike a soundtrack made up of music dreamed up by a movie's composer (with titles which, more often than not, provide a rough plot outline), these are pre-existing tunes by well-known artists. We'd expect that to follow in a couple of weeks.

Chris de Burgh's "The Lady in Red" feels like a song which will accompany Lady Deadpool into battle, while the inclusion of "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman is an obvious nod to Hugh Jackman's starring role in the popular musical.

Ryan Reynolds has even managed to include "Slash" by Stray Kids; for those of you who aren't aware, the actor is a huge fan of the South Korean boy band and even appears in one of their upcoming music videos.

We're sure many of you will either be relieved or disappointed to learn that there's no mention of Taylor Swift on the soundtrack. Now, it's looking even more unlikely that the singer will show up as Lady Deadpool or Dazzler (unless Marvel Studios has gone all out to keep her appearance a surprise).

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's full soundtrack, along with a new look at the title characters (and Dogpool) and other new tie-in material, below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.