DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reveals Its Awesome (And Intriguing) Soundtrack With New Look At The Movie's Leads

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios has revealed the full tracklist for Deadpool & Wolverine and there are some absolute bangers to be found here. However, it's what they tell us about the threequel which is perhaps most interesting.

Unlike a soundtrack made up of music dreamed up by a movie's composer (with titles which, more often than not, provide a rough plot outline), these are pre-existing tunes by well-known artists. We'd expect that to follow in a couple of weeks. 

Chris de Burgh's "The Lady in Red" feels like a song which will accompany Lady Deadpool into battle, while the inclusion of "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman is an obvious nod to Hugh Jackman's starring role in the popular musical.

Ryan Reynolds has even managed to include "Slash" by Stray Kids; for those of you who aren't aware, the actor is a huge fan of the South Korean boy band and even appears in one of their upcoming music videos. 

We're sure many of you will either be relieved or disappointed to learn that there's no mention of Taylor Swift on the soundtrack. Now, it's looking even more unlikely that the singer will show up as Lady Deadpool or Dazzler (unless Marvel Studios has gone all out to keep her appearance a surprise).  

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's full soundtrack, along with a new look at the title characters (and Dogpool) and other new tie-in material, below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

tb86
tb86 - 7/17/2024, 2:19 PM
That *NSYNC song was in X2.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/17/2024, 2:20 PM
I love that they have a song Hugh performed from The Greatest Showman

User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/17/2024, 2:21 PM
"However, it's what they tell us about the threequel."

Wait!

You're not calling this a reboot?

I mean, I know it's not, but since when did that stop you?

And, "bangers"?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/17/2024, 2:21 PM
Surprised Madonna’s like a prayer isn’t on there. I didn’t think it was just trailer music.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/17/2024, 2:23 PM
Soundtrack REVEAL!!!
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/17/2024, 2:27 PM
I hope that Cassandra Nova steal sthe show. Most times when a film has a great villian, we get a great film!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/17/2024, 2:33 PM
@QuietStorm - man Gorr could have been a great villain. But he was the best thing about that movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 2:36 PM
@QuietStorm - agreed , my most anticipated character in the film.

User Comment Image
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/17/2024, 2:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Especially since it seems that they havent really promoted her characterr AT ALL. I'd love it if she and Jackman just completely led the film emotionally.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/17/2024, 2:44 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Yeah. I dont know what the hell was going on with that film. The weird part is the first time I watched it was with my kids and they LOVED it and laughed so it was a good experience for us a family. Then I watched it again solo and I was like, what the hell is this sh it?! And yes, Christian Bale becoming an afterthought of a villian pains me to this day.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 2:48 PM
@QuietStorm - it weirdly worked for me better on a rewatch

Also while I do wish he had more screentime , I still liked Bale as Gorr.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/17/2024, 2:35 PM
The Green Day song Good Riddance leads to me to believe something emotional for the ending. Either the audience/Deadpool saying goodbye to Hugh Jackman's Logan/Wolverine, probably for good (though with Secret Wars looming obviously we're all skeptical of this being his actual real final go), or Wade saying goodbye to his reality for good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 2:37 PM
@IAmAHoot - I could see the latter.

No way Hugh doesn’t come back for Secret Wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 2:40 PM
The Power of Love will always belong to Back to the Future for me!!.

?si=CWpk0G9-yRrMEuBF

Surprised that Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” isn’t on it considering we had in one of the trailers.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2024, 2:45 PM
Lady in Red just makes so much sense for this.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/17/2024, 2:54 PM
With how much they’ve used Hey Mickey in recent teasers, I’m genuinely shocked that it’s not on the soundtrack
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/17/2024, 3:12 PM
Sort of related.

The Russos are in talks to direct the next 2 Avengers.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/avengers-5-6-russo-bros-direct-1235949871/

