DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Announce That Tickets Are On Sale In Hilarious New Promo

Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine went on sale earlier today and, if what we're seeing on social media is any indication, they're selling out fast.

Now, in what we'd imagine is the first of many tongue-in-cheek promos, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman come together to remind fans that tickets are currently available.

There's a cheeky shot at the latter's Tony Awards success before things get awkward as both actors reflect on a brutal fight scene between the movie's title characters. Oh, and the whole thing kicks off with Reynolds slowly peeling a banana to Madonna's "Like A Prayer."

While we're pretty sure there are at least a few snippets of new footage in there, that familiar shot of Logan sinking his claws into the Merc with the Mouth's crotch doesn't get any easier to watch!

Talking to Fandango earlier today, Reynolds shared his take on why fans need to experience Deadpool & Wolverine on the biggest screen possible later this summer.

"I will never forget the first time I sat in a movie theater for Deadpool 1. It was a fan screening and all the folks that would normally go and see this movie. It wasn't a fancy premiere; we've never done that with Deadpool. We've always invited the fans in to watch it with us for the first time." "I've never experienced joy, elation, and a sense of community like that in a movie theater, ever. Those kinds of experiences, you want to share with everyone else. You want to feel that laughter and that warmth, and the emotion in that room. Deadpool 1 was a bit of a curiosity. Deadpool 2 felt like a real proof of concept, and this one is the culmination of those, except we get to join forces with a legacy that is unlike anything else: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine." "24 years, is that what we're talking? These characters get changed with different actors, but this guy...you can't replace him. There's one Wolverine. The one and only."

Watch this new Deadpool & Wolverine promo in the players below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.