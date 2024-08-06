DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy On Casting Matthew McConaughey As Cowboypool And Who Originally Played Him

Deadpool & Wolverine introduces the Deadpool Corps and, while they arguably played a much smaller role than expected, that incredible action scene set to Madonna's "Like a Prayer" won't soon be forgotten.

Only a few members of the group had speaking lines, including the fast-talking Cowboypool. If that voice sounded familiar, it's because it was Matthew McConaughey, an actor comic book fans have long waited to see in a superhero movie.

However, it sounds like the True Detective and Interstellar star was a relatively late addition to the threequel.

"Ryan [Reynolds] in early cuts was the voice of Cowboypool," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy told Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz. "He did the greatest Cowboypool and I implored him to let us use his voice."

"I feel like, eventually, he was like, 'Okay fine, we'll stick with my voice unless we can get someone like Matthew McConaughey.' Cut to...yes! Literally, days later, Matthew sent us that recording. It was so good and dropped in like butter. 'Ryan, you're fired as Cowboypool. Matthew, you're in.'"

Reynolds also broke his silence on the casting in an Instagram story when he said, "At its best, this business is an actual community and showing up for each other is a great example of that."

"Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of heaven, [Matthew McConaughey]. Not only do he and [Camila Alves McConaughey] make the one and only, [Pantalones Tequila] but he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time," the actor concluded.

As for the rest of the Deadpool Corps, Blake Lively played Ladypool and her and Reynolds' children voiced Babypool and Kidpool. Nathan Fillion, meanwhile, was enlisted to voice Headpool.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.