DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Reflects On MCU Debut As Officially Released Shirtless Photo Wows Fans

In 2017, Logan left even the most hard-hearted comic book fans blubbing. The movie saw Hugh Jackman bid farewell to Wolverine after the clawed mutant made the ultimate sacrifice to save X-23, an emotional passing of the baton derailed by the Disney/Fox merger.

As a result, we weren't expecting to see Wolverine in the MCU until Marvel Studios reboots the X-Men. However, Ryan Reynolds managed to talk Jackman into a team-up, and Deadpool & Wolverine continues to break box office records.

"This photo was taken September 4, 2022," Jackman shared in the Instagram post below. "There were maybe 7 or 8 people in the world who knew [Ryan Reynolds] and I were about to shoot a little something to announce that [Deadpool and Wolverine] were joining the MCU."

"Becoming Wolverine Again was born. It’s one of the most important moments of my life. I think at that very moment Ryan literally asked me if I was sure. I was! I am!" the actor continued. "So we shot this with [Shawn Levy] and [Maximum Effort] and held our collective breath that it didn’t leak. To all of our surprise it didn’t."

And with that, we finally have an origin story for that amazing announcement video.

Reynolds, meanwhile, took to X yesterday evening to share an official shot of Jackman's Wolverine from the movie's closing moments. Yes, the abs are real and Jackman, unbelievably, is really 55 years old!

The complete body transformation of @RealHughJackman was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/mK6WgWosiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 3, 2024

Finally, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of himself, Reynolds, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige taking a break and hanging out on Hulk's bed from Thor: Ragnarok (which was hidden in the background of the Resistance's hideout).

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.