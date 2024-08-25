DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Morena Baccarin Talks Future Copycat Hopes And Which DC Character She'd Play

Morena Baccarin is no stranger to comic book roles; as well as playing Leslie Thompkins in Gotham, she's also starred in The Flash, voiced several DC animated characters, and had a recurring role as Vanessa in the Deadpool trilogy.

We most recently saw the actress in Deadpool & Wolverine, though it still wasn't as Copycat, Vanessa's mutant persona in the comic books.

Talking at FAN EXPO Canada this weekend (via @AgentsFandom), the actress told fans that she doesn't feel the character's story is over after the recent threequel. Not only is she willing to return for future MCU projects, but Baccarin confirmed she'd like to play a Vanessa Variant who is the blue-skinned Copycat.

As for a potential DC role, the Firefly star confirmed she remains keen to play Catwoman (a role she's expressed interest in on several occasions). Will she be the DCU's Selina Kyle? That obviously remains to be seen.

"I think, yes! But I think she's also competing with a very large universe," Baccarin told us last year when we asked if she thinks it's time for Copycat to make her big screen debut.

Talking about the DC Universe, she'd add, "There are phenomenal characters in both universes. I loved doing Gotham when I had the chance, but yeah, I would love to. I think, for me, it’s all about that strong female part."

Would you like to see Baccarin suit up as Catwoman? As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.