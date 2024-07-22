DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Debunks Lady Deadpool Casting Theory As Funko Confirms Name Change

There's been a huge amount of speculation surrounding the identity of Deadpool & Wolverine's Lady Deadpool; Taylor Swift was the most popular suggestion for several months, only for that to change recently with the emergence of Blake Lively as a likely possibility.

However, we also can't discount a popular fan theory which suggests Lady Deadpool will unmask and be revealed as a "female" Ryan Reynolds!

Hugh Jackman called that out as his favourite fan theory at the recent global press conference for Deadpool & Wolverine, prompting Reynolds to reply, "As if I could...My hips, they lie like hell. Those hips don't lie. Oh yeah, I was on set with her and she's...that is a red jaguar coming at us."

That led to director Shawn Levy quickly chiming in to say, "Let's say no more. Let's say no more."

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, the actor talked more about the Lady Deadpool speculation when he said, "I love listening to the conspiracy theories about who it could be, and my favourite one that travelled quite a bit was they think it was me."

"I don’t know how I could do that with my hips, I cannot walk like that to save my life. My shoulders are absurdly broad for a suit like that, so no, it is not me," Reynolds added before attempting to convince the interviewer even he doesn't know who Lady Deadpool is. "I am going to find out myself. I specifically said not to tell me when we were shooting. I was like, 'Pick anyone you want, alright? And don’t tell me.'"

Yeah, we're not buying it!

Interestingly, it appears Lady Deadpool has undergone a name change during the transition from page to screen; a new Funko Pop names her "Ladypool," a change from the comics which might have been done to bring her more in line with other Deadpool Variants like Kidpool and Babypool, for example.

It's a little strange to replace the "Dead" in Deadpool with that sort of descriptor, though it may just be what Wade Wilson names them in the movie itself.

Take a closer look at the Lady Deadpool Ladypool Funko Pop in the X post below.

First look at the Lady Deadpool Funko Pop!



(via: @FunkoPOPsNews_) pic.twitter.com/1YzptzjgVI — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 20, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.