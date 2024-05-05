DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Is Marvel Jesus On New CCXP Poster
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Is "Marvel Jesus" On New CCXP Poster
LSHF
LSHF - 5/5/2024, 5:18 AM
I wonder how long it will take Hot Toys to release this Wolverine.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2024, 5:20 AM
Lol wtf...they are both biologic males
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/5/2024, 5:37 AM
@Malatrova15 - Only on the inside.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/5/2024, 5:21 AM
Yeah i dig it.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/5/2024, 5:52 AM
Can you imagine us having as many Batman movies, but us just now finally getting a film where Bruce wears the iconic cowl for the first time? Seems crazy to me this iconic cowl for Wolverine is only now being used. Seems like a no brainer to print money sticking this bad ass on the big screen.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/5/2024, 5:54 AM
The cowl 🤤
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/5/2024, 6:05 AM
Nice!

Would be great if we finally got an official shot of Hugh in the cowl though. There as so many other things that have been revealed that would have been better as a suprise for the movie, but the cowl is no secret with all the promo art coming out...

It's funny giving me a funny feeling that it's going to be 90% vfx when he's wearing it in the movie. 🫤
Fogs
Fogs - 5/5/2024, 6:24 AM
@UniqNo - If he wears it for more than 5 min I couldn't care less if it's practical or vfx, tbh.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/5/2024, 6:06 AM
Please let this be the end of Tallverine

