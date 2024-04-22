DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Funko Pops Put The Spotlight On The Merc With The Mouth And Logan

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was even better than we'd hoped - you can read our full breakdown here - and it's been followed by the first officially revealed merchandise for the long-awaited Marvel Studios threequel.

Two Funko Pops for the movie have just dropped and, somewhat unsurprisingly, they focus solely on Wade Wilson and Logan.

Both are suited up in their colourful, comic-accurate MCU costumes and look ready for a fight. We're sure more spoilery efforts will eventually follow and it surely won't be too much longer before we see Hasbro and Hot Toys unveil their respective action figures based on the team-up.

The latter, in particular, should offer a detailed look at these suits and will no doubt be highly sought after by collectors.

"I knew they were professionals," director Shawn Levy recently said of finally bringing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together for Deadpool & Wolverine. "I knew they were the loveliest of gentlemen, but when you see them as Deadpool and Wolverine, something electric happens," said Levy of Reynolds and Jackman, who star opposite one another in the highly anticipated film."

"And you're in the presence of icons and even as their good buddy, that gave me a thrill many a day," he continued. "Hugh, Ryan and I are very good friends in real life. We spend a lot of time together in real life."

Take a closer look at these Funko Pops for Deadpool & Wolverine below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.