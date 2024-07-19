DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Statue Reveals Detailed Look At Logan's Mask As Duo Show Up In Stray Kids Music Video

There's a great deal of excitement among fans to see Logan's mask in Deadpool & Wolverine, no great surprise when we've all been waiting decades to see Hugh Jackman wear the thing!

Rumour has it the iconic (and somewhat impractical) headpiece will only receive 10 minutes of screentime in the threequel...which should be just about enough to satisfy moviegoers. Now, thanks to Hot Toys, we have a detailed look at Wolverine's mask.

Two life-size statues have been unveiled and, by clicking through the galleries below, you can get up close and personal with both Deadpool and Wolverine's MCU costumes.

Marvel Studios has quite clearly found a way to make the latter's mask work in live-action and we're hoping for at least one major action sequence where Jackman heads into battle wearing it. Assuming the actor returns in the next Avengers movies, then we're sure it'll get a second chance there (especially with the Russo Brothers at the helm).

We've heard rumblings a limited number of these statues will be available to purchase down the line...for somewhere in the ballpark of $12,500 each! So, you'd best get saving now if you're hoping to nab these.

It's no secret that Ryan Reynolds is a fan of K-pop boyband Stray Kids, and both he and Hugh Jackman appear in the music video for their new song, "Chk Chk Boom."

Both actors are suited up in their MCU costumes and, if you've ever wanted to see Wolverine pulling double duty as a weatherman, then we have you covered!

"Chk Chk Boom" is the lead single for Stray Kids' new album "Ate" (which was released today) and comes after the group announced plans for a "dominATE" world tour. The band has also created an original song, "Slash," for the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack.

You can check out the music video below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.