DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: We Finally Know Who Played Ladypool On Set (And It Wasn't Blake Lively)

We figured it wasn't Blake Lively wearing the Ladypool suit on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, but a newly discovered Instagram post has finally revealed who was wielding those Uzis.

As you can see below, it was stunt performer Christiaan Bettridge; she doubled for Gal Gadot in the Wonder Woman movies and also counts the likes of The Marvels and Knuckles among her previous credits.

"It’s not lost on me how special it was to don this suit," Bettridge told her followers. "Fun fact: when the first Deadpool came out in 2016, before my stunt career had properly started, I was so obsessed with it and thought to myself, if there is ever a Ladypool I want to be her stunt double!"

"Obviously I had no idea this would happen but every step of the way, from the first fitting to the final day on set was so special. A massive thank you needs to be said to [George Cottle] for backing me every step of the way," she continued. "I can’t thank you enough for this opportunity and for the opportunity to watch my [Andy Lister] being so epic and to be a part of such a wonderful team."

"Thank you [Blake Lively] [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] for entrusting me with this. I’m forever grateful and honoured."

Bettridge added, "There were some obstacles on set (-5 degrees most days in what turned out to be a wind tunnel and a broken foot just to name a couple) but what an adventure it was. Thank you to everyone for the lovely and supportive messages, there’s genuinely been too many for me to reply to, but I have seen them and I’m so grateful."

The threequel featured pretty much the entire Reynolds family; Ryan Reynolds and Lively's children are credited as Kidpool (Inez, 7), Babypool (Olin, 1), a "Screaming Mutant" (James, 9), and Hugh Jackman's Wrangler (Betty, 4).

However, Ladypool has really struck a chord with fans and the hope is she and the rest of the Deadpool Corps might eventually return in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. If that happens, we'd bet on Bettridge once again suiting up as Wanda Wilson.

Check out her Instagram post below.

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.