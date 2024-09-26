"Disney Pushing For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Oscar Recognition - Including Hugh Jackman For Best Supporting Actor"

Deadpool and Wolverine... Oscar winner?

Marvel Studios' first ever R-rated movie is just coming off an incredibly successful box office run (it's actually still clawing its way through the list of the highest-grossing movies of all time), and it seems Disney is hoping the film's popularity might translate to some major awards recognition.

Variety is reporting that the superhero team-up adventure will be submitted for consideration at the Golden Globes in the comedy categories, with Ryan Reynolds’ performance as the Merc With a Mouth vying for one of the six spots in the actor (comedy or musical) category.

As for Hugh Jackman, his acclaimed turn as Logan will be positioned in the supporting actor races across all key awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, and the Academy Awards.

Deadpool and Wolverine has a good chance of getting some love in the Golden Globes’ recently-introduced Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, as well as some of the technical categories such as production design, sound, and visual effects. But are major acting plaudits a realistic expectation?

Superhero movies don't tend to fare very well at the bigger awards shows such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, but there have been a few surprises over the years. We could see Jackman's tenure as Wolverine maybe being recognized with a nomination, but even that's probably a long shot.

Do you think Deadpool and Wolverine is deserving of major award recognition? Let us know in the comments section.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.