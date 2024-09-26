Disney Pushing For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Oscar Recognition - Including Hugh Jackman For Best Supporting Actor

Disney/Marvel Studios is planning to campaign for major awards recognition for Deadpool and Wolverine, and plan to push for Hugh Jackman to be nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 26, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine... Oscar winner?

Marvel Studios' first ever R-rated movie is just coming off an incredibly successful box office run (it's actually still clawing its way through the list of the highest-grossing movies of all time), and it seems Disney is hoping the film's popularity might translate to some major awards recognition.

Variety is reporting that the superhero team-up adventure will be submitted for consideration at the Golden Globes in the comedy categories, with Ryan Reynolds’ performance as the Merc With a Mouth vying for one of the six spots in the actor (comedy or musical) category.

As for Hugh Jackman, his acclaimed turn as Logan will be positioned in the supporting actor races across all key awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, and the Academy Awards.

Deadpool and Wolverine has a good chance of getting some love in the Golden Globes’ recently-introduced Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, as well as some of the technical categories such as production design, sound, and visual effects. But are major acting plaudits a realistic expectation?

Superhero movies don't tend to fare very well at the bigger awards shows such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, but there have been a few surprises over the years. We could see Jackman's tenure as Wolverine maybe being recognized with a nomination, but even that's probably a long shot.

Do you think Deadpool and Wolverine is deserving of major award recognition? Let us know in the comments section.

You can check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/26/2024, 7:07 AM
Lol
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/26/2024, 7:08 AM
Best Supporting Actor is a bit of a stretch, but he was fantastic in this performance.
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 9/26/2024, 7:22 AM
@IAmAHoot - Yeah that's straight up category fraud. He's a Co-Lead easily.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/26/2024, 7:13 AM
This might sound funny at first because we're all naturally snobby when it comes to awards, but this is one of Hugh's best performances and I haven't seen many better this year from any male actors.

But Supporting? He's one of the titular co-leads. I mean I guess you could say he's supporting, because he's not THE lead.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/26/2024, 7:18 AM
Also, lest we forget, we've had a couple of Jokers and a Wakandan Queen nominated recently, so the Academy is getting less and less snobby about this sort of thing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 7:23 AM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 9/26/2024, 7:16 AM
"Disney Pushing For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Oscar Recognition - Including Hugh Jackman For Best Supporting Actor"

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 9/26/2024, 7:18 AM
@TheOtherOn -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/26/2024, 7:18 AM
The more you try to make your gang part of the elite, the more certain it is that they'll never let you in.

Never look up to those who look down on you.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 7:20 AM
its a fun movie butt it's not oscar
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 9/26/2024, 7:21 AM
Eh, not happening, bub.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/26/2024, 7:21 AM
Jackman was excellent, but he was better in Logan... that should have been his Oscar nom.
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 9/26/2024, 7:33 AM
@MarkCassidy - As someone who didn't like the movie very much, I think there's a fair argument that he's better in this movie than he is in Logan. He's great in Logan and he has muuuuuuch better material; but he's bringing a physicality and a gravitas to the character that really elevates the material he's working with in this one.

I think it's more likely they would've nominated him for Logan, seeing as that was a serious movie. But I could see them throwing him a surprise nomination in this one. Definitely not a win, but maybe a sort of celebration of his tenure as the character and his very successful (both artistically and commercially) revival of the character. Similar to Stallone getting the nom for Creed, but less of a surprise when he doesn't win.

User Comment Image
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 9/26/2024, 7:28 AM
Oh come on… if he was going to get a nomination he would’ve got it for Logan. And he didn’t.
The Academy is not going near such a sweary, cock-and-balls movie.
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 9/26/2024, 7:38 AM
@NodrickStripson - It's actually more likely they would than most other types of superhero flicks. The Deadpool movies have some of the strongest crossover success. Like not just nerds and general audiences, but critics and the film industry have celebrated them in a way that most comic book movies are not. Reynolds even got a Golden Globe nomination for the first one.

Logan would absolutely have made more sense, but at the same time the Academy was a lot queasier about nominating these types of movies back then. Since Logan got that screenplay nom, we've had Joker and Black Panther(1&2) getting major awards attention. The door has been open a bit more, and if ANYTHING were to get a nomination about this movie, it would be Jackman. Not a snowball's chance in hell he'd win, but it's not a sure thing that he wont get the nom.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/26/2024, 7:37 AM
Hell naw! Jackman is awesome, but if he didn't get the Oscar for Logan this sure AF doesn't deserve it.

