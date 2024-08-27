It Looks Like Channing Tatum Might Stay On As Gambit In The MCU - But Is That What Fans Want?

It Looks Like Channing Tatum Might Stay On As Gambit In The MCU - But Is That What Fans Want?

It's looking more and more likely that Deadpool and Wolverine star Channing Tatum will return as Gambit, but is that something the majority of fans want to see?

Editorial Opinion
By MarkCassidy - Aug 27, 2024 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Channing Tatum was given the opportunity to take on the role of Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, after originally missing out on playing the heroic mutant when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets and brought the studio's X-Men franchise to an end.

Tatum made his MCU debut as Remy LeBeau in the Void, joining Elektra, Blade, and X-23 as members of the Resistance Wade Wilson and Logan encountered when they were stranded by Mr. Paradox.

Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds shared a deleted scene from the movie which strongly hinted that Gambit will be making his way to Earth-616 via a "Marvel Sparkle Circle" at some point.

Tatum has spoken about how much he'd love the chance to reprise the role, but is it really something the majority of fans want to see?

This take on Gambit had the comic-accurate costume, powers and accent(?), and Tatum seemed to be having a blast in the role - but the majority of his scenes were played for laughs, and while some greatly enjoyed his turn as the Ragin' Cajun, others seem to feel that Tatum simply isn't the best fit for this character after seeing him in action here.

Would you like to see Tatum return as Gambit as a member of the MCU's X-Men? Check out some new concept art, and drop us a comment  down below.

Check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/27/2024, 5:10 PM
Can’t wait until we can move on with new actors in these iconic X-Men roles. As much as I loved seeing Logan again in D&W.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 8/27/2024, 5:16 PM
@thedrudo - honestly, channing did a good job. He was a standout in the film. I would be down for a recast though too. Jeremy allen white might be a good get if he can pull off the accent.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/27/2024, 5:39 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - he played a caricature of Gambit
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2024, 5:13 PM

NO!
BART
BART - 8/27/2024, 5:14 PM
I didn’t think he did too bad as playing Gambit. He doesn’t come off the traditional Cajun that I’m used to but that’s ok I bet a lot of people would have a hard time doing the voice like them. Either way I’m excited for what’s Marvels cooking lately
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/27/2024, 5:14 PM
YES!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/27/2024, 5:36 PM
@Malatrollva - Has there ever been a deeply unpopular opinion that you didn't whole-heartedly support?
Spoken
Spoken - 8/27/2024, 5:17 PM
Yes. I think he did pretty good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2024, 5:17 PM
I wouldn’t mind seeing Tatum again as Gambit since i enjoyed his version of the character in DP & W , hopefully in Secret Wars..

While the accent was a bit exaggerated for comedic effect , he still had the swagger & charm aswell as badassness of the character.

However post SW , I would want a clean slate for the X-Men characters with new actors in the roles hence my pick for the MCU Remy is Austin Butler.

User Comment Image
BART
BART - 8/27/2024, 5:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - who’s your pick for someone to play Rouge ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2024, 5:31 PM
@BART - Ella Purnell or Maya Hawke I think

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/27/2024, 5:19 PM
Everything about Channing Tatum and Gambit has always been a meme, and the movie played on that perfectly. I can't see it as anything more than that.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/27/2024, 5:31 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

Yup, just like John Krasinski/Reed Richards.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/27/2024, 5:19 PM
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 8/27/2024, 5:20 PM
No thanks.

Gambit should be swauve in all ways, not a mumbling chunky doofus like he was in this, marvel can do better then this.
kazuma
kazuma - 8/27/2024, 5:22 PM
@DaHULK2000 - He was both. If you noticed he was only a "mumbling chunky doofus", when speaking to Deadpool. He spoke to wolverine fine. Every line he had that wasn't immediatly followed by DP, was perfect.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/27/2024, 5:21 PM
I actually don’t think he fits the character at all.

He wasn’t bad in D&W but I saw his performance more as a parody than the actual character.

But if they bring him back for SW that’s cool.


I just feel bad for Tatum since he really wanted this and tbh he’s did a good job exaggerating the aspects of the character but idk man.
kazuma
kazuma - 8/27/2024, 5:23 PM
Yes please. He was great and I'd love to see him in Secret wars. I also want everything to reboot after Secret wars, so I don't expect him to continue after that.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 8/27/2024, 5:24 PM
….no. It was a fun cameo, let’s just leave it there. This was a DELETED scene.

He’s hilarious, but… not a great actor, IMO.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2024, 5:32 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - I think he’s improved aas a dramatic actor but he definitely shines in comedy more
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/27/2024, 5:38 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - Can’t imagine anyone would call him a great actor.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/27/2024, 5:25 PM
Although it played really well in the context of this movie, I kinda wanna see how it goes in a more serious setting as well. I wouldn't mind him staying on.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/27/2024, 5:27 PM
Up through Secret Wars they can bring back whoever they want and it doesn’t matter. After Secret Wars, hopefully Tatum will not bring Gambit. He was good in D&W, but wouldn’t be good as the definitive on screen version of the character. At minimum get someone with a smaller frame.
BART
BART - 8/27/2024, 5:31 PM
@mountainman - who’s your pick for Gambit ? Everyone keeps saying Austin Butler but I’ve only seen him in Elvis movie which I didn’t care for
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/27/2024, 5:28 PM
He can stay until Secret wars. For the X-men reboot, Austin Butler.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 8/27/2024, 5:29 PM
If Fox had done Gambit, they would've hired some untalented hack who would have taken away comic book aspects and reinvented him. The version we saw in Deadpool & Wolverine isn't close to the idiocy we would've gotten from whichever jackass Fox would've hired.

The Deadpool & Wolverine creative team and Tatum pulled it off and I'd like to see more of Tatum as Gambit.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/27/2024, 5:35 PM
@PartyKiller - Fox did do gambit in X-Men origins: Wolverine with Taylor Kitsch in the role 🤔
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/27/2024, 5:33 PM
I much prefer the version played by Taylor Kitsch. I know his costume was far less comic book accurate but the character came across much better. In this latest version played by Tatum the costume seemed very poor and the character never really get to shine.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/27/2024, 5:33 PM
Doesn't seem like a great pick. A little too big, and not really suave enough. I'm not a huge fan of the character, so I don't care that much 🤔 That said, I enjoyed the cameo, and was glad he finally got his chance to step into the roll
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/27/2024, 5:34 PM
I feel like this is just the connective tissue to his inevitable final appearance in Secret Wars.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/27/2024, 5:35 PM
I thought he was great.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/27/2024, 5:36 PM
That’s unfortunate. Turning such a cool character into a clown for comic relief.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 8/27/2024, 5:37 PM
I'm cool with it, just alter the costume a little bit.

Maybe something like this:

https://www.threads.net/@luzyourmind.space
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/27/2024, 5:39 PM
Sure, why not? It looks like his character has received the most online enthusiasm, from the movie. I just wish we knew more about what the longterm vision was for the MCU X-Men. Will they just keep Channing as Gambit, Hugh and Dafne as their two Wolverines, and recast the other X-Men?

