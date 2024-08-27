It Looks Like Channing Tatum Might Stay On As Gambit In The MCU - But Is That What Fans Want?

Channing Tatum was given the opportunity to take on the role of Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, after originally missing out on playing the heroic mutant when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets and brought the studio's X-Men franchise to an end.

Tatum made his MCU debut as Remy LeBeau in the Void, joining Elektra, Blade, and X-23 as members of the Resistance Wade Wilson and Logan encountered when they were stranded by Mr. Paradox.

Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds shared a deleted scene from the movie which strongly hinted that Gambit will be making his way to Earth-616 via a "Marvel Sparkle Circle" at some point.

Tatum has spoken about how much he'd love the chance to reprise the role, but is it really something the majority of fans want to see?

This take on Gambit had the comic-accurate costume, powers and accent(?), and Tatum seemed to be having a blast in the role - but the majority of his scenes were played for laughs, and while some greatly enjoyed his turn as the Ragin' Cajun, others seem to feel that Tatum simply isn't the best fit for this character after seeing him in action here.

Would you like to see Tatum return as Gambit as a member of the MCU's X-Men? Check out some new concept art, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.