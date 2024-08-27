DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Indicates SPOILER Also Escaped The Void Thanks To A Marvel Sparkle Circle

A new deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine has surfaced online, seemingly offering confirmation that another member of the Resistance was also able to escape the Void thanks to a Marvel Sparkle Circle!

Aug 27, 2024
With Deadpool & Wolverine continuing to dominate the box office, the filmmakers behind the Marvel Studios blockbuster have been sharing a ton of amazing behind-the-scenes content revealing candid moments and a few deleted scenes that we'll hopefully see more of when the film arrives on home video later this year. 

The latest footage comes to us from leading man Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool), who shared a deleted scene that shows the aftermath of The Reistance's battle against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her forces, showcasing Gambit (Channing Tatum) surveying the battlefield, only to be interrupted by the appearance of one of Doctor Strange's Inter-Dimensional Portals, a.k.a. a Marvel Sparkle Circle, which seems to indicate he finally made it out of the Void. 

Considering X-23 was returned back to Earth-10005 with Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool, it was assumed fellow Resistance members Blade and Elektra were also returned to their respective home worlds. However, considering that this Gambit never really had a home world to go back to, this brief tease seems to suggest that the TVA has found a home for this instant fan favorite to go back to, although as for whether or not it's the same world inhabited by Deadpool and Wolverine or possibly the MCU's Earth-616 remains to be seen. 

Reynolds notes that, "a version of the sequence is in the film — on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA," but it seems like this may have been the original version of the sequence.

Following his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have been clamoring for more Gambit - and more Resistance - and it seems as though Marvel Studios are also open to the idea, with this tease possibly even starting to set the stage for the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars

Check out the deleted scene below: 

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/27/2024, 8:31 AM
I dig it but not Channing
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/27/2024, 8:33 AM
Would have looked so great with the correct eyes
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 8/27/2024, 8:57 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Yeah, the clothing looked great, the powers were correct. He just needed the eyes.
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/27/2024, 8:35 AM
The biggest issue with Channing's Gambit was just a slightly ill-fitting headpiece and an overly comedic tone (it matched the vibe of the movie though)

I hope he gets the chance to play him FOR REAL in an X-Men lineup on film one day!
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/27/2024, 8:52 AM
@xfan320 - headpiece is comic accuate , his torso part of costume made him look fat to cartoony looking
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/27/2024, 9:03 AM
@dragon316 - Yeah, and the ill-fitted headpiece made his head look fat.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/27/2024, 9:41 AM
@TheNewYorker - No, he just has a round face. No headpiece is going to change that.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 8/27/2024, 9:46 AM
@xfan320 - I think they needed to have the vertical sides of the cheeks come in towards his mouth more. It looked too open which made his face look wider than it is. Also make the headpiece a matte color and not so reflective. It would mask the curvature of his face more.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/27/2024, 8:36 AM
I know they had to have the orange glow to signify a Marvel Sparkle Circle opening, but damn, missed opportunity for his eyes not to glow red/purple!
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/27/2024, 8:39 AM
lol He’s literally doing the same thing the rock did with Black Adam
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/27/2024, 8:39 AM
I think if Channing slims down a bit, he will look fxkng perfect.
Wish him the best💪🏻
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/27/2024, 8:46 AM
If a scene doesn't make the final cut then should we ever consider it canon? Also just because this film gave him a sparkle circle doesn't mean he walks through it, which universe it leads to or if it would ever be followed up by his character returning.

We know he survived however thus already could return again if anyone wanted to including him in a film or show and I'd be fine if he did in say Secret Wars. As to after that I could think of better casting choices if they were to use the character in the rebooted main timeline regardless if a soft reboot or hard one but would be fine either way as wouldn't need to be the exact same adaption even if the exact same actor anyway.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/27/2024, 9:12 AM
@Apophis71 - The scene was in the final cut
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/27/2024, 8:50 AM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/27/2024, 8:54 AM
Will still buy this buy movie 4k if possible if special features are worth watch only
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/27/2024, 8:59 AM
Seriously, we deserve a better Gambit.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2024, 8:59 AM

No to Tatum.

And his Cajun accent is terrible.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/27/2024, 9:13 AM
@DocSpock - But Cajun people are praising his accent. Are you Cajun
MercwithMouth
MercwithMouth - 8/27/2024, 9:40 AM
@DocSpock - His Cajun was spot on, right down to the phrasing.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/27/2024, 9:43 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Lol, right? Everyone complaining about the accent are the same weirdos who tell native Japanese speakers their Japanese is bad because they don't sound like anime. Bunch of dummies.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/27/2024, 9:50 AM
@DocSpock - Do you know what a Cajun accent sounds like? Or are you just going off of his animated appearances where he was voiced by non-Cajun people?
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/27/2024, 9:52 AM
So prune him again, dammit.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/27/2024, 9:54 AM
Noooooooooooooo - Vader style

