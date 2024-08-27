DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Indicates SPOILER Also Escaped The Void Thanks To A Marvel Sparkle Circle

With Deadpool & Wolverine continuing to dominate the box office, the filmmakers behind the Marvel Studios blockbuster have been sharing a ton of amazing behind-the-scenes content revealing candid moments and a few deleted scenes that we'll hopefully see more of when the film arrives on home video later this year.

The latest footage comes to us from leading man Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool), who shared a deleted scene that shows the aftermath of The Reistance's battle against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her forces, showcasing Gambit (Channing Tatum) surveying the battlefield, only to be interrupted by the appearance of one of Doctor Strange's Inter-Dimensional Portals, a.k.a. a Marvel Sparkle Circle, which seems to indicate he finally made it out of the Void.

Considering X-23 was returned back to Earth-10005 with Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool, it was assumed fellow Resistance members Blade and Elektra were also returned to their respective home worlds. However, considering that this Gambit never really had a home world to go back to, this brief tease seems to suggest that the TVA has found a home for this instant fan favorite to go back to, although as for whether or not it's the same world inhabited by Deadpool and Wolverine or possibly the MCU's Earth-616 remains to be seen.

Reynolds notes that, "a version of the sequence is in the film — on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA," but it seems like this may have been the original version of the sequence.

Following his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have been clamoring for more Gambit - and more Resistance - and it seems as though Marvel Studios are also open to the idea, with this tease possibly even starting to set the stage for the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars.

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."