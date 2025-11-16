Justin Baldoni Claims DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’s Blake Lively Added Previously Unscripted Kiss To IT ENDS WITH US

A new development in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle has come. According to People, lawyers for Baldoni filed a video as an exhibit for summary judgement. Per the site, the actor's legal team alleged Lively improvised a kissing scene between her character and Baldoni's. The site obtained a video of the scene being filmed. It shows the two actors performing inside a hospital, when Lively kisses her co-star shortly before the scene cuts.

Baldoni's legal team claims Lively, "herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script." Given the wording of the article and of the filing, it's unclear whether the filing alleges Lively added the scene to the script, or if she improvised it in the moment.

Per People, Baldoni's lawyers claimed that, while Lively had stated there had been two improvised kisses, the ones filmed in the period the actress specified were part of the script: "Lively also complains that there was inappropriate and improvised kissing during the first period of filming, before the strike break. But in fact, the only two kissing scenes filmed during the initial filming period were both scenes that included kisses as written in the script. These kissing scenes were not improvised."

In other news regarding the ongoing legal conflict, People also revealed texts allegedly exchanged between Justin Baldoni and It Ends With Us author, Colleen Hoover. According to the site, Baldoni's side filed a declaration that included a text reportedly sent from Hoover to Baldoni. The alleged text read:

"It just feels like I'm on an island here. When the hate is being directed at me, you guys posting that article and allowing it to fuel the comments is hurtful. And the timing of it just feels like you're worried about your image but not the women who are behind this story. I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to, but the back and forth articles from both camps are just so upsetting and ridiculous. It's making everyone working on this movie look immature. Everyone is out there trying to save themselves and now this has turned into a huge mess. [...] And I know you guys think I've made decisions for certain reasons but I have felt the rift from long before I ever was in contact with Blake."

The author then reportedly stated she was disappointed by some of Baldoni's actions:

"It started with me not being allowed to read the script until I was sat with readers, but then all the interviews made it seem like you included me in the script from the beginning. [...] And the book, when I asked you guys to at least donate a portion of the proceeds to DV and then I was told the only way a donation would be made is if I took 1% and donated that myself. Then the whole tattoo thing, all the texts of you blaming Blake for that and reiterating that she didn't read the book every time, I'd just try to ask you what to say to readers. I have been disappointed personally by your actions, many times. I appreciate that you haven't directly said anything negative. That's how it should be. But you are grown men with a platform. You know how to use it to protect your image. Please don't continue to use it to harm me or mine. That's all I'm asking."