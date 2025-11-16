Justin Baldoni Claims DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’s Blake Lively Added Previously Unscripted Kiss To IT ENDS WITH US

Justin Baldoni Claims DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Blake Lively Added Previously Unscripted Kiss To IT ENDS WITH US

In a new filing, Justin Baldoni’s lawyers allege that Deadpool & Wolverine star Blake Lively improvised a kissing scene while filming It Ends With Us, which they claim contradicts previous statements.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 16, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: People

A new development in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle has come. According to People, lawyers for Baldoni filed a video as an exhibit for summary judgement. Per the site, the actor's legal team alleged Lively improvised a kissing scene between her character and Baldoni's. The site obtained a video of the scene being filmed. It shows the two actors performing inside a hospital, when Lively kisses her co-star shortly before the scene cuts. 

Baldoni's legal team claims Lively, "herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script." Given the wording of the article and of the filing, it's unclear whether the filing alleges Lively added the scene to the script, or if she improvised it in the moment. 

Per People, Baldoni's lawyers claimed that, while Lively had stated there had been two improvised kisses, the ones filmed in the period the actress specified were part of the script: "Lively also complains that there was inappropriate and improvised kissing during the first period of filming, before the strike break. But in fact, the only two kissing scenes filmed during the initial filming period were both scenes that included kisses as written in the script. These kissing scenes were not improvised."

In other news regarding the ongoing legal conflict, People also revealed texts allegedly exchanged between Justin Baldoni and It Ends With Us author, Colleen Hoover. According to the site, Baldoni's side filed a declaration that included a text reportedly sent from Hoover to Baldoni. The alleged text read: 

"It just feels like I'm on an island here. When the hate is being directed at me, you guys posting that article and allowing it to fuel the comments is hurtful. And the timing of it just feels like you're worried about your image but not the women who are behind this story. I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to, but the back and forth articles from both camps are just so upsetting and ridiculous. It's making everyone working on this movie look immature. Everyone is out there trying to save themselves and now this has turned into a huge mess. [...] And I know you guys think I've made decisions for certain reasons but I have felt the rift from long before I ever was in contact with Blake."

The author then reportedly stated she was disappointed by some of Baldoni's actions:

"It started with me not being allowed to read the script until I was sat with readers, but then all the interviews made it seem like you included me in the script from the beginning. [...] And the book, when I asked you guys to at least donate a portion of the proceeds to DV and then I was told the only way a donation would be made is if I took 1% and donated that myself. Then the whole tattoo thing, all the texts of you blaming Blake for that and reiterating that she didn't read the book every time, I'd just try to ask you what to say to readers. I have been disappointed personally by your actions, many times. I appreciate that you haven't directly said anything negative. That's how it should be. But you are grown men with a platform. You know how to use it to protect your image. Please don't continue to use it to harm me or mine. That's all I'm asking." 

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’s Blake Lively Claims $161 Million In Damages From IT ENDS WITH US’ Justin Baldoni
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/16/2025, 12:05 PM
A woman scorned...
Luigi
Luigi - 11/16/2025, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/16/2025, 12:13 PM
We really don’t give a [frick] about this. You made an article because she was in a comic book movie for .3 seconds (her voice). This does not belong on this site.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/16/2025, 12:15 PM
Too many people worship theses actors when most are completely nuts.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/16/2025, 12:15 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/16/2025, 12:22 PM
Damn, that nose.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/16/2025, 12:22 PM
I may be one of the few that's actually following this online via YouTube.

The amount of that this woman has misrepresented is astounding.

I'm also learning quite a bit of American law in the process. Specifically NY and Cali. Lol.

All that said.. I hope Baldoni pulls through, mainly because I cant wait for the dramatisation of this whole Saga, cus you know Blake is going to misrepresent or just bury this too.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/16/2025, 12:29 PM
@UnderBelly - dude who gives a shit.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/16/2025, 12:32 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - I don't think any one really gives a shit about anything on this site, but it's interesting. 🤷🏾‍♂️

You cared enough to comment though. 😘
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/16/2025, 12:59 PM
@UnderBelly - it's not interesting and have not related to CBMs at all. I don't even know who that dude is.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/16/2025, 1:01 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - But you cared enough to click the headline, read the comments and respond twice. So the author is still getting engagement.

You're doing the opposite of making your initial point. 🤣
vtopa
vtopa - 11/16/2025, 12:29 PM
Why is this story on this site? Any actor who was ever in a comicbook movie even for a few moments is fair game? If I want to read about this I’ll go to People magazine. Hit me up when she gets cast as Lady Blackhawk or Magik.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/16/2025, 12:56 PM
User Comment Image

