Kevin Feige Has Finally Revealed The REAL Reason Why The X-MEN Wore Black Leather In Fox's Movies

Much has been said about the black leather costumes worn by the X-Men in 20th Century Fox's movies, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has finally revealed why they ended up being used back in 2000.

By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2024
X-Men was released in 2000 to positive reviews and respectable box office numbers at a time when Hollywood studios had little interest in bringing superheroes to the big screen.

X2: X-Men United was an even bigger hit, but things started going downhill with the release of X-Men: The Last Stand (from that point on, any good movies were largely overshadowed by bad ones). However, for comic book fans, there's one thing none of them got right: the costumes!

The entire team was decked out in black leather suits which lacked any personality and, beyond an "X" logo, largely ignored the comic books. 

Even when Marvel Studios made colourful superhero suits the norm, X-Men: Apocalypse only teased them before Fox went straight back to bland efforts in Dark Phoenix which led to a fresh round of eye-rolling among fans. 

Talking at the global press conference for Deadpool & Wolverine yesterday (which ComicBookMovie.com was in attendance for), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige - an associate producer on X-Men who smuggled to the cast when the director banned them - revealed the real reason for the black leather. 

"There were studio execs in charge, who knew that The Matrix had been a big hit and The Matrix had black leather, so let’s put them in black leather," Feige confirmed, answering a question fans have been asking for the better part of two and a half decades.

Why they had to remain in those dull outfits is an entirely different mystery.

The Marvels featured a far more faithful take on Beast, while Deadpool & Wolverine has finally given Hugh Jackman's Logan his blue and yellow suit (suggesting any other Fox X-Men we see will follow suit, no pun intended, when we next see them). 

"Hugh Jackman having never appeared in the character’s most iconic suit is like being Superman in 10 movies and never wearing the Superman costume," Feige said in a recent interview. "It’s a testament to Wolverine that it didn’t necessarily matter; the character is more than the costume."

"When I realized Hugh was in, I went from studio mode to 'You know you gotta get in the yellow outfit, right?'" he added.

Deadpool & Wolverine executive producer elaborated on that earlier this week when she talked about seeing Jackman wear the costume on set for the first time.

"It was one of the craziest things," she recalled. "It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing."

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/21/2024, 11:40 AM
Never had a problem with the black leather and early 2000s saw a lot of black fashion in many tv shows, music videos and films after the success of the matrix. Gothic trends, Punk & Grunge was a thing back then. I liked the black costumes. First class was the first X-men film to introduce the classic yellow attire.
campblood
campblood - 7/21/2024, 11:46 AM
@TheMetaMan - I also understood why they wore motorcycle suits but it was still boring.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/21/2024, 11:46 AM
They saw the project as a risk, and removed any "weird" aspects that they didn't think would appeal to the general audiences. It's surely the same reason they cast a tall, handsome leading man as Wolverine
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/21/2024, 11:47 AM
Because that was Singer’s kink???
campblood
campblood - 7/21/2024, 11:48 AM
At least marvel isn’t afraid some color.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/21/2024, 11:50 AM
Singer said in Total Film magazine that they tested the cast in near enough comic accurate costumes and said they looked like power rangers. So he decided to have them in unison with each other.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/21/2024, 11:55 AM
@S8R8M - This.

Forgot about this till you mentioned it.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/21/2024, 11:54 AM
Christ.

Even for you, you're getting some mileage out of this presser with Kevin Feigw.

What's next?

"7 things learned from Kevin Feige at the DP + W press conference"
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2024, 11:58 AM
thats right, pay that rent money
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 11:58 AM
The Matrix really did change blockbuster filmmaking for better & worse…

User Comment Image

They were also sadly made at a time where Superhero films were a harder sell…

If they were done now , you would definitely get them in their comic outfits!!.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/21/2024, 12:01 PM
“the character is more than the costume."

tell that to the Superman fan boys who think him having trunks will make the movie successful 😂😂😂🤣
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/21/2024, 12:08 PM
@YouFlopped - Or the ones who think him wearing trunks will ruin the movie
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/21/2024, 12:06 PM
I feel like this was common knowledge. That and them being nervous to have the characters running around in bright, outlandish costumes.
Drace24
Drace24 - 7/21/2024, 12:06 PM
I did like the leather more tho. It looked liked actual uniforms, not circus costumes with squeeky yellow.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/21/2024, 12:11 PM
@Drace24 - the yellow and blue/black looked like uniforms. This looked like Matrix/fetish shit
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/21/2024, 12:18 PM
Well all knew this, though. Even the wire work was Matrik-like in the fight between Wolvy and Mystique
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2024, 12:18 PM
Late 90's was a weird time for grunge and cyberpunk lol, I'm glad they're never going back! Still avoiding spoilers. Between tomorrow and Wednesday you'll see the whole movie ruined online thanks to China and the UK. I don't understand why people like to be spoiled! Going into my cave until Thursday. Tickets for Thursday and Friday
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/21/2024, 12:25 PM
Duh didn’t someone say studio executives where in charge of movies for X-men fox had no problem costumes looking back one complaint never thought about those movies revolves around more than team itself felt more wolverine and X-men cartoon
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/21/2024, 12:26 PM
Never hated on the black leather it looked practical and all black like a special ops strike force team. If anything the bell bottoms were a little weird

View Recorder