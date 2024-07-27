POLL And Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE?

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally clawed its way into theaters and all signs point to the threequel breaking a long list of box office records.

The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it's earned a seal of approval from critics. Ultimately, reviews only carry so much weight and it's positive word of mouth and repeat viewing which will be what decide whether this team-up is a true success.

With that in mind, we're now asking you, ComicBookMovie.com's loyal readers, to chime in with your thoughts and decide how you rate Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's been a hit-and-miss few years for Marvel Studios and the idea is that this movie will put the MCU back on the right track. While it does make excellent use of the Multiverse, it's also a relatively standalone adventure which focuses primarily on the dynamic between Wade Wilson and Logan.

"We had no idea it would be this unique moment where people are asking what the MCU means any more," filmmaker Shawn Levy recently said of the pressure to "save" the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine. "Can it surprise us? Can it break molds in ways that we don't expect? We certainly hope that this movie is an answer to those questions."

"What Kevin Feige has built with the MCU is historic as far as a string of successes, but culture has its tide chart, culture has ebbs and flows, and one thing we do know is you can't keep doing the same thing ad nauseum and expect people to greet it with the same excitement," he continued. "And so it just worked out really fortuitously because our movie is not like any MCU movie. Yeah, and I say that as a fan of a lot of MCU movies."

So, what are you waiting for? Cast your vote below and check back here next week for the results!

In our recent review Deadpool & Wolverine - which you can read here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.