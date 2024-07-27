POLL And Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE?

POLL And Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE?

Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office records this weekend and, while critics chimed in with their thoughts a few days ago, now it's down to you to share your rating. You can also talk spoilers...

By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine has finally clawed its way into theaters and all signs point to the threequel breaking a long list of box office records.

The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it's earned a seal of approval from critics. Ultimately, reviews only carry so much weight and it's positive word of mouth and repeat viewing which will be what decide whether this team-up is a true success. 

With that in mind, we're now asking you, ComicBookMovie.com's loyal readers, to chime in with your thoughts and decide how you rate Deadpool & Wolverine

It's been a hit-and-miss few years for Marvel Studios and the idea is that this movie will put the MCU back on the right track. While it does make excellent use of the Multiverse, it's also a relatively standalone adventure which focuses primarily on the dynamic between Wade Wilson and Logan.

"We had no idea it would be this unique moment where people are asking what the MCU means any more," filmmaker Shawn Levy recently said of the pressure to "save" the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine. "Can it surprise us? Can it break molds in ways that we don't expect? We certainly hope that this movie is an answer to those questions."

"What Kevin Feige has built with the MCU is historic as far as a string of successes, but culture has its tide chart, culture has ebbs and flows, and one thing we do know is you can't keep doing the same thing ad nauseum and expect people to greet it with the same excitement," he continued. "And so it just worked out really fortuitously because our movie is not like any MCU movie. Yeah, and I say that as a fan of a lot of MCU movies."

So, what are you waiting for? Cast your vote below and check back here next week for the results!

In our recent review Deadpool & Wolverine - which you can read here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Does Hugh Jackman Wear The Mask - And Was It Worth The 20+ Year Wait? - SPOILERS
grif
grif - 7/27/2024, 11:08 AM
wont be seeing because of x23. but because shes in it i would give it one star. but i did not select anything in the poll
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/27/2024, 11:08 AM
Solid 4 from me.

Plot/story issues aside, it's been a while since I had a smile on my face for so much of a movies runtime.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2024, 11:09 AM
Marvel Studios :)

User Comment Image
theprophet
theprophet - 7/27/2024, 11:10 AM
@vectorsigma and the casuals gonna be clicking on the 1
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:13 AM
@theprophet - lol, i just voted 3.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2024, 11:12 AM
Deadpool and Wolverine was 4 Stars / 5 Stars for me.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:12 AM
I remember during the height of the transformers movies' reign at the box office, i often hear complaints about it being a bad movie but still getting good BO results.

The double standards is astounding.

3 for me. Enjoyable but has a lot of flaws
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2024, 11:17 AM
@vectorsigma - Both Deadpool 1 and 2 both did 780 million worldwide total. Logan and all X-Men movies did even less than the 2 Deadpool movies.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:27 AM
@AllsGood - either you are a bot or you didnt read my comment 😂
HermanM
HermanM - 7/27/2024, 11:14 AM
3/5
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/27/2024, 11:14 AM
It was an hour and a half of highly entertaining fan service that had blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments of plot.

Would pay to see it again.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/27/2024, 11:16 AM
4/5 which is what I’d give all the DP movies.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 11:25 AM
4/5
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/27/2024, 11:26 AM
good, but very flawed, worst deadpool movie
3/5
NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 7/27/2024, 11:28 AM
4/5

it was great, not amazing, it was great, enjoyed everything but maybe the story could be a little bit longer for more development, felt a little bit rushed
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/27/2024, 11:30 AM
2.5 at best. Subpar. Missed opportunities.

Just woke pandering garbage from a below average director and lead.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 11:31 AM
@YouFlopped - Lol someone’s pressed their BO predictions didn’t pan out lol
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/27/2024, 11:33 AM
@Spoken - it made less than WF and MoM on Friday lol.

It probably won’t even reach 400M domestic like WF 😂 and has a lower RT score.

We looking at that second week drop 🤣🎁
Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 11:38 AM
@YouFlopped - lmao your first prediction wasn’t even close, so I doubt your new one will have any merit.

Cope
theprophet
theprophet - 7/27/2024, 11:39 AM
@YouFlopped - you forget this is a rated R movie and if it hits over 200M domestic this weekend as its being predicted. ill be at 400M by next week bub. and fyi 90% of people go by audience score, they dont care what those half brainless critics think
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2024, 11:41 AM
@YouFlopped - Deadpool (2016)

Domestic = $363,070,709
International = $419,766,082

Worldwide = $782,837,347

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Domestic = $324,591,735
International = $461,304,874

Worldwide =$785,896,632
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/27/2024, 12:11 PM
@Spoken - By far the most authentic viewpoint on this film yet.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/27/2024, 11:38 AM
The CGI was weak and felt very plastic. cheap.

CN was trash. Not comics accurate at all. Pretty much a bald marry poppins with a horrible accent.

The Marvels and MoM and NWH had better more consequential cameos and future implications.

Some of the worst juvenile humor I’ve heard. It’s like a mix between jackass humor and your mother jokes for two hours.

Cursing every 5 minutes doesn’t make you funny. It makes you annoying 😂

This “film” is engineered to pander to the lowest common denominator. and we can see who they are 😂😂😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:47 AM
@YouFlopped - on the pandering to the lcd, it shows with the exposition.

Cassndra for example says

"I am the twin sister of Charles xavier"

Or

" i need to put my hand in your head to make my powers work" (or something like that

The audience doesnt need spoon feeding like this. Unless ofc they really think the audience is dumb and will just giddily cheer when a cameo appears
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/27/2024, 11:38 AM
Honestly, it could have used a little more plot and structure, but it was highly entertaining and had a lightning fast pace.

4.5 out of 5
8.5 out of 10

Go see it, try and stay unspoiled because the surprises are the best part
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/27/2024, 11:40 AM
3/5 for HJ alone.
I am puzzled about the story.
2024 Dp's wolvie dies in 2029 (Logan).
Doesn't that make his wolvie alive?
And why should a timeline die for one person?
Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 11:43 AM
@S8R8M - I will say that moment was all over the place but then again the X-Men timeline was always all over the place.

This makes me wonder tho, will this mean Tony was perhaps the anchor for the 616 and 616 is slowly dying?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:50 AM
@S8R8M - yeah, doesnt make sense. In MoM, only an incursion destroys a universe. They just introduced this anchor concept and got ignored when the universe healed without an anchor. I expect this to not get mentioned again and they will get back to incursions
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 7/27/2024, 11:59 AM
@S8R8M - The way I understood it was that, if an anchor being dies (at any point in time), it triggers the eventual destruction of the entire timeline (past present, and future). So it didn't matter that wolvie was alive during the time of Deadpool, all that mattered was that he dies at some point (2029) which triggers a kind of countdown to the destruction of the timeline in approximately 2000 years (according to Paradox). So I think that is still going to happen. But Deadpool doesn't care. He only cared about preventing Paradox from using the time ripper to speed up the process. As long as he gets to live out his life with his loved ones he doesn't care what happens to his timeline in 2000 years. I might be wrong as I've only seen it once and the MCU's multiversal laws are convoluted as hell lol. And as to why anchor brings exist...God knows.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 7/27/2024, 12:02 PM
@YouCray04 - Oh I'm probably wrong as @vectorsigma said his timeline heals, which I can't remember tbh
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 12:09 PM
@YouCray04 - b15 mentioned this after nova was annihilated
vegetaray
vegetaray - 7/27/2024, 11:45 AM
Three stars. Take Hugh out of the film and it’s nowhere near as good as DP2.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 7/27/2024, 11:46 AM
First 20 or 25 minutes did not do it for me but after that it was really entertaining movie.
Some minor issues here and there but overall 3,5 stars out of 5.
(6,5 or 7 out of 10).

And i'm not even a Deadpool fan.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/27/2024, 11:50 AM
Guardians 3 is still the best film since IW. 3.5/5
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 11:52 AM
@McMurdo - same here. Nwh is only second for me

#InGunnWeTrust
Timerider
Timerider - 7/27/2024, 11:56 AM
For those that voted 3 stars and below, this isn’t supposed to be Ciitzen Kane, or the Godfather, it’s Deadpool. A fictional comic book, if you don’t get that, I don’t know what to tell you. I know some comics have great stories, that’s true, but this is not one of them either. It’s mindless testosterone filled fun with two best friends, er….ok, friends and his lovable dog😋 Thank you Nicepool. Thank you Rob Liefeld and thank you Stan Lee.

This isn’t meant to be an Oscar worthy script, leave that for The Dark Knight, thank you Christopher Nolan and Heath Ledger.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/27/2024, 12:08 PM
@Timerider - the dark knight was never nominated for best picture 😂 and won for heath. nothing to do with writing. lmao.

You could use this excuse for almost any comic book movie. doesn’t change the fact if something wasn’t good.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/27/2024, 12:10 PM
@Timerider - I don't see what those movies have to do with anything. Pretty sure we're all rating based on our enjoyment of the movie itself... So yeah...a 3.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/27/2024, 12:08 PM
I gave it a 3; it was just okay and not something I'd rush to rewatch.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/27/2024, 12:11 PM
4 is good, yeah.
