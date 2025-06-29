IRONHEART: It's Now Been Confirmed That [SPOILER] Will Play [SPOILER] In Long-Awaited MCU Debut

We've seen plenty of hints about a big debut in Ironheart's finale this Tuesday, and a new article has revealed who plays them and what we can expect from one of the biggest MCU debuts in recent memory...

By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Some pretty significant spoilers for Ironheart found their way online after the show wrapped production at the end of 2022, so the following are unlikely to surprise those of you with a good memory.  

There have been hints about a big debut in the Disney+ series for a while now, and an article from The Telegraph has spilt the beans a little sooner than Marvel Studios might have liked. In fact, this feels very reminiscent of a Funko Pop listing spoiling Wiccan and Death's respective debuts in Agatha All Along

"It’s been a while since the arrival of Sacha Baron Cohen has inspired anything other than an indifferent shrug," reads the site's article, "but he steals the show here – admittedly not difficult – as a pantomime villain version of that old favourite, the Devil, here going by one of their many noms d’evil, Mephisto."

"Foxily marrying Danny Dyer’s accent – we Brits are always the evil ones in this kind of caper – with Victorian-style face furniture, Baron Cohen’s Mephisto feels parachuted into Ironheart from an altogether higher camp planet, a hammed up slice of melodrama many worlds away from Ironheart’s weary stab at a cool urban milieu."

"At the eleventh hour, Mephisto kickstarts the momentum of a show that too often gets bogged down in box-ticking emotional backstories and half-baked explorations of the potential ramifications of AI," the piece adds. "If Mephisto had locked horns with Ironheart earlier, we might have had a show worth saving. Instead, it looks headed for the ever-mounting superhero scrapheap."

So, yes, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat star has been cast as Mephisto, a villain fans were convinced would be revealed as the mastermind behind what we saw happening in WandaVision back in 2021.

It later looked like he might show up in Agatha All Along, and had Ironheart been released sooner, he may well have been given something to do there. Ironheart's delay has had a big impact on the wider MCU, as Alden Ehrenreich's Ezekiel Stane was supposed to be namedropped in Captain America: Brave New World as the one responsible for giving the Serpent Society their powers.

Ironheart takes a surprisingly deep dive into the MCU's supernatural side, and with The Hood in play, Mephisto's long-awaited debut doesn't feel out of place. Cohen would have shot his scenes three years ago, so it's unclear whether this was a one-off or the start of something bigger. If that Ghost Rider movie happens, we'd expect to see him there next. 

Check back here on Tuesday for a breakdown of all the biggest spoilers and reveals in the final three episodes of Ironheart.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

"Ironheart soars when Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross are on screen," we wrote in our 3* review, "but a by-the-numbers story means the series falls short of reaching the same heights as Iron Man. Still, the finale is an undeniable must-see."

The first three episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

IRONHEART: Marvel Shares A Teasing First Glimpse Of [SPOILER] - On Tuesday, He Finally Arrives
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/29/2025, 1:35 PM
Ill save you the read...Is KANG the only really importante Character on the MCU ..WE ARE SI BACK
.JABARI GET THE BEATARI HAHAHAHAHA BOOM
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/29/2025, 1:40 PM
It's like wrapping a tortilla around a lump of shit
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/29/2025, 1:42 PM
Me walking on the set of iron heart

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 6/29/2025, 3:06 PM
@AllsNotGood - damn rip

great movies

loved that guy
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 6/29/2025, 1:42 PM
If only The Multiverse Saga had a plan for this guy to map out, it would've had an impact.

Someone here will hype it up like all the Hulks will be in Brave New World and still kiss Marvel's arse without having some of those sweet, sweet billions of dollars.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/29/2025, 2:21 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - I think Doctor Strange 3 will use Mephisto. I feel like Disney is just introducing him as a background entity first as filler to then bring him into the movies going forward.
LordMushu
LordMushu - 6/29/2025, 1:47 PM
Hot!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2025, 2:39 PM
@LordMushu - haha , get it…

He’s from the Hell and the devil where it’s…nevermind.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2025, 1:54 PM
Yike.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/29/2025, 1:58 PM
I could've done without their assessment while spoiling something most haven't seen, but whatever. No surprise here. He's been the worst kept secret for a while
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 6/29/2025, 2:03 PM
They should’ve planted the seeds for him at WandaVision and had him been the villain for Doctor Strange. As well as had him be the cause of all the chaos in Spider-Man no Way home.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/29/2025, 2:22 PM
@ZiggyStarman - In Agatha's basement there were facial carvings in the walls with Mephisto. He was named dropped in Agatha All Along. And now he appears in Iron Heart. The seeds were planted and it grew through three shows.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/29/2025, 2:25 PM
@ZiggyStarman - It was supposed to be Nightmare. Which pissed me off cause they released concept art just to tease and make us more mad. No excuse. These characters have so much lore and Disney drops the ball. Scary ass people.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2025, 2:40 PM
Now we need Timothée Chalamet as Paul and we're all set for Spiderman whatever day...
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 6/29/2025, 2:42 PM
I guess I can't wrap my head around how a series about an Ironman wannabe could include a character like Mephisto. But I guess given all the "magicocal" overtones I've seen here it shouldn't come as a surprise.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/29/2025, 2:44 PM
@PapaBear562 - I’m guessing the thinking from Disney’s end is the inclusion could be something that drives eyeballs to a series they don’t believe can do it naturally.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2025, 2:42 PM
How do you box tick an emotional backstory?.

Anyway , it’s been widely known at this point but still nice to get confirmation regardless…

Sacha playing a Campy Mephisto is right up my alley!!.

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/29/2025, 2:43 PM
I did the first 3. Honestly not sure if I’ll continue or just watch these scenes on YouTube.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/29/2025, 2:49 PM
I don’t even care about Mephisto at this point. It should have been the villain in WandaVision - not this mid ass series.

