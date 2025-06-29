SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Has Perfect Response When Asked If His Supes Would Save MAN OF STEEL's Pa Kent

The Superman cast recently spoke to U.S. press ahead of the movie's release in theaters next month. However, at a time when TikTokers and influencers are being given unprecedented access to celebrities, everyone is looking for a "viral" clip.

The DCEU is dead, but Zack Snyder's biggest loyalists continue to fight the "good" fight as they demand Warner Bros. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. In the case of this interviewer, they chose to ask the DCU's new Superman, David Corenswet, whether his Clark Kent would have saved Jonathan Kent in Man of Steel. Seriously.

Likely prepared for this kind of leading question, Corenswet expertly dodged giving them anything that would place him in the middle of a social media war between fans.

"Oh, I don't know, I don't know," he responded before immediately pivoting. "I'd like to think...my character in Twisters didn't get a final ending, but I'd like to think he gets dropped by the side of the road, mud splattered on him, and Superman comes in and is just like, 'Hey buddy, it's okay. You need to be a little bit nicer.'"

As a reminder, Man of Steel saw Jonathan attempt to help people during a tornado. However, finding himself in a precarious position, he told his son not to save him, in order to keep Clark Kent's powers a secret.

With that, the future Superman watched as his father died (leading to years of fans pointing out the many ways Clark could have saved him). It was a moment every bit as controversial as the hero's eventual decision to snap General Zod's neck.

We're sure this won't be the last time Corenswet has to avoid being dragged into comparisons with Cavill's brooding Superman, but wouldn't bank on him playing into it if his response here was any indication.

Stay tuned for more on Superman as we have it.

