X-MEN Star Ray Park Responds To Rumors He'll Return As Toad In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

X-MEN Star Ray Park Responds To Rumors He'll Return As Toad In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE X-MEN Star Ray Park Responds To Rumors He'll Return As Toad In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

We've known for a while now that Toad will make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, but is X-Men star Ray Park set to reprise the role? Here's what the actor told a fan on Instagram earlier today...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 24, 2024 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine set photos have confirmed Toad will be a member of Cassandra Nova's Void army. However, we still don't know who will bring this Variant of the X-Men villain to life in the upcoming threequel.

Originally played by Darth Maul actor Ray Park, Toad was introduced in the 2000 movie as a member of Magneto's Brotherhood. During the final battle, we saw just how formidable the mutant was when he squared off with Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm, and actually gained the upper hand.

However, Storm later electrocuted him with a lightning bolt and reeled off the now iconic, "Do you know what happens to a road when it's struck by lightning? The same thing that happens to everything else..." We never did find out whether Toad survived his fall from the Statue of Liberty. 

The villain later returned in X-Men: Days of Future Past, with scenes set during the 1980s revealing he fought in Vietnam before returning home where he was inspired by Magneto's speech. In the 2014 movie, he was played by Evan Jonigkeit.

Now, Park has responded to the speculation surrounding his involvement and...well, we're not sure whether the prolific stunt performer and actor is confirming his role in Deadpool & Wolverine or outright dismissing the possibility! 

Based on what we've seen, it appears lookalikes are being used for many of these cameos. That will feel like a cop-out to some, but X-Men was released over two decades ago and neither Toad nor Sabretooth had any real speaking lines. With that in mind, there's really no need to enlist Park or Tyler Mane, though we suppose it's possible they'll appear.

See if you can decipher Park's response by checking out the screenshot below.

Ray Park confirms Toad's return in Deadpool&Wolverine
byu/SoFLShelfLove inMarvelStudiosSpoilers

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Post-Credits Scene Said To Be Mind-Blowing
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Post-Credits Scene Said To Be "Mind-Blowing"
Does DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's New Trailer Feature A Nod To 2002's SPIDER-MAN?
Recommended For You:

Does DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's New Trailer Feature A Nod To 2002's SPIDER-MAN?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/24/2024, 4:09 PM
Between 97 and Deadpool/Wolverine, it’s an X-Men takeover and I’m here for it
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/24/2024, 4:09 PM

He is a very good actor who has appeared in many TV shows/movies over the last 30 years or so.

He plays his role well in almost everything he does.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/24/2024, 4:11 PM
I got to say, the line "Do you know what happens to a road when it's struck by lightning? The same thing that happens to everything else..."is actually worse than the line “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died”

There. I said it. 😌
Vigor
Vigor - 4/24/2024, 4:13 PM
@Izaizaiza - agree. I always hated that line lol
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/24/2024, 4:22 PM
@Vigor - I read somewhere it was originally supposed to be a callback, Toad (or Road I guess) had some lines in the original script and Storm was referencing what he said that got cut.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/24/2024, 4:12 PM
They're variants. They can be lookalikes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2024, 4:25 PM
@Vigor - User Comment Image

Or look different…

All it needs to be is recognizable enough to be Toad which it is.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/24/2024, 4:13 PM

But the important thing is will they turn him into a gender dysmorphic toad? Boy and girl toads at the lily pond disco really wanna know.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/24/2024, 4:16 PM
@DocSpock - serious question: have they turned any character trans?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2024, 4:18 PM
Seems to me he might be denying it but we’ll see , wouldn’t be the first time an actor has lied in regards to a role.

Anyway , I could see Deadpool making fun of this now infamous line from X Men…

User Comment Image

Anyway , hope he’s in it but could see it being a blink & miss it appearance aswell with Lady Deathstrike and Azazel possibly being Nova’s main henchmen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2024, 4:20 PM
Also , dudes a legend…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 4/24/2024, 4:24 PM
What happens to a road?
Do you ever proofread your shit?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/24/2024, 4:48 PM
@TheShape9859 - be civil pal
JonC
JonC - 4/24/2024, 4:25 PM
Why would Storm say "road" when his name is "Toad"? Are you sure that's the correct quote?
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 4/24/2024, 4:29 PM
"Do you know what happens to Ray Park when the idiot cancels himself with revenge porn? The same thing that happens to everyone else who gets cancelled..."
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/24/2024, 4:30 PM
he was Darth Maul? now I need to see cross between the two
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/24/2024, 4:30 PM
It’ll soon be easier to list who isn’t expected to appear in this movie….
StSteven
StSteven - 4/24/2024, 4:43 PM
@Spike101 - I recently learned that I'm set to cameo in this movie for my blink-and-you'll-miss-it role as "Guy Who Attends Early Morning Zoom Calls Wearing A Spider-Man Onesy". Apparently I'm playing a variant of Thor's former roommate Daryl. Huh, who would have guessed. Alrighty then. LFG!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/24/2024, 4:33 PM
"Do you know what happens to a road when it's struck by lightning? The same thing that happens to everything else..."
Road?
Proofreading is hard for some
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/24/2024, 4:49 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - be vici
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/24/2024, 4:47 PM
"Do you know what happens to a road when it's struck by lightning?”

Road works and some temporary [frick]ry 🚦
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/24/2024, 4:49 PM
@FireandBlood - be vicic
Origame
Origame - 4/24/2024, 4:50 PM
Man gets head blown off.

Josh:"it's never told whether he survived that"
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/24/2024, 4:50 PM
I think I've been rumoured to cameo
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 4/24/2024, 4:56 PM
Who remembers when this guy was in the running to play Iron Fist?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/24/2024, 5:02 PM
@ATrueHero1987 - 🙋🏾‍♂️
WaffeX
WaffeX - 4/24/2024, 4:58 PM
I saw Toad, Lady Deathstrike, Azazel, Pyro and maybe Callisto and Arclight (behind the bald guy)

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Batman91
Batman91 - 4/24/2024, 5:01 PM
A better line would have been: "Do you know what happens to a toad when it's struck by lightning? It croaks."

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder