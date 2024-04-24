X-MEN Star Ray Park Responds To Rumors He'll Return As Toad In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Deadpool & Wolverine set photos have confirmed Toad will be a member of Cassandra Nova's Void army. However, we still don't know who will bring this Variant of the X-Men villain to life in the upcoming threequel.

Originally played by Darth Maul actor Ray Park, Toad was introduced in the 2000 movie as a member of Magneto's Brotherhood. During the final battle, we saw just how formidable the mutant was when he squared off with Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm, and actually gained the upper hand.

However, Storm later electrocuted him with a lightning bolt and reeled off the now iconic, "Do you know what happens to a road when it's struck by lightning? The same thing that happens to everything else..." We never did find out whether Toad survived his fall from the Statue of Liberty.

The villain later returned in X-Men: Days of Future Past, with scenes set during the 1980s revealing he fought in Vietnam before returning home where he was inspired by Magneto's speech. In the 2014 movie, he was played by Evan Jonigkeit.

Now, Park has responded to the speculation surrounding his involvement and...well, we're not sure whether the prolific stunt performer and actor is confirming his role in Deadpool & Wolverine or outright dismissing the possibility!

Based on what we've seen, it appears lookalikes are being used for many of these cameos. That will feel like a cop-out to some, but X-Men was released over two decades ago and neither Toad nor Sabretooth had any real speaking lines. With that in mind, there's really no need to enlist Park or Tyler Mane, though we suppose it's possible they'll appear.

See if you can decipher Park's response by checking out the screenshot below.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.