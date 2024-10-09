MOANA 2 Trailer Reveals The Sequel's Villain And Teases Another Epic Adventure

Chee hoo! Moana, Maui, Heihei, Pua the pig, and the dart-wielding Kakamora have returned for Disney Animation's Moana 2. Thanks to Toonado.com, we have a new trailer and poster for the animated musical which started life as a Disney+ TV series.

Despite its small screen origins - Disney CEO Bob Iger decided the show would work better as a feature - the visuals are gorgeous and this looks like a suitably epic adventure for the title character. While box office revenue was another factor in its evolution, this does look like a worthy follow-up to the 2016 hit.

The sequel reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also features returning stars Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Awhimai Fraser voices the mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana's ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

There is also a live-action remake of Moana movie in the works which is currently set for a 2026 release. Johnson will return as Maui, but Cravalho will not be portraying her character. However, the pro wrestler recently revealed that an actress has been cast in the role, but has yet to be officially announced.

"One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been," Johnson teased. "The global search to find our Moana - which - between you and I, we found her - not gonna tell you yet. [It's] very exciting."

Moana 2 arrives in theaters on November 27. Check out the new trailer and poster below.