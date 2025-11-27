Kevin Spacey's Comeback Possibly Derailed As SUPERMAN RETURNS Actor Faces More Sexual Assault Accusations

It looks like Kevin Spacey's big Hollywood comeback might have to wait.

At one point, Spacey was one of Tinsel Town's biggest stars, delivering widely acclaimed performances in the likes of American Beauty, LA Confidential, The Usual Suspects, and much more. In 2006, he played Lex Luthor in Superman Returns.

Everything changed back in 2017 when he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men.

Spacey was ultimately acquitted in 2023, but remains a highly controversial figure. Many believe that he was lucky that the trial went in his favour, and SA allegations aside, multiple people who worked with the actor over the years have claimed that he is a thoroughly unpleasant bully who treats those around him with zero respect.

At any rate, Spacey clearly felt that it was time to attempt a comeback, revealing that he was currently in the process of trying to get his career back on track during a recent interview with The Telegraph.

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work. And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say, what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission—by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority."

Spacey went on to say that his financial situation is "not great," and he "literally has no home" (though he has since claimed that he was misquoted).

"[The] costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out. [...] You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again."

Now, Spacey is facing a new round of allegations. According to BBC News, three men have sued the actor, claiming that he assaulted them between 2000 and 2013. A provisional trial date of Oct. 12, 2026 was suggested.

One of the men previously sued Spacey in 2022, but the case was put on hold during his criminal trial. The man, who has been granted anonymity by the court, claims he “suffered psychiatric damage and other financial loss” as a result of the alleged assault. Another accuser, Ruari Cannon, waived his right to anonymity and alleges that Spacey groped him at a party in 2013 while he was starring in a play at the Old Vic, where Spacey was the artistic director.

It obviously remains to be seen how this plays out, but these new allegations are definitely not going to help Spacey find that "permission" he's seeking to return to work at the highest level.