“I Literally Have No Home”: SUPERMAN RETURNS Actor Kevin Spacey Says He’s Homeless

Superman Returns actor Kevin Spacey, who also starred in Netflix’s House of Cards, has revealed he lost all his money and is currently homeless.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 21, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman Returns
Source: The Telegraph

At one point, Kevin Spacey was one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. He starred in classics like The Usual Suspects and Seven, and even portrayed Lex Luthor in 2006's Superman Returns. He then gained more mainstream popularity portraying Frank Underwood in House of Cards, which became one of Netflix's signature original series. 

Things changed in 2017 when he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people. In 2020, he faced a lawsuit from actor Anthony Rapp, which was ultimately dismissed. He also faced trial in the UK, where he was acquited in 2023. The actor was fired from House of Cards. He was also replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, which ended up earning Plummer an Oscar nomination Best Supporting Actor. 

Since the allegations and the trials, the actor has worked on a few films, but overall has largely disappeared from the spotlight. Now, in an in-depth interview with The Telegraph—given on the day he was rehearsing to give a musical performance at a Cyprus nightclub—Spacey discussed his new situation, and the hopes he has to rebuild his career. Talking about his desire for a resurgence, Spacey claimed he and his team are in contact with "extremely powerful people" who intend to get him back into Hollywood: 

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work. And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say, what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission—by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority." 

Spacey then stated he lost his house due to having a lot of expenses and not enough income to cover them. He says, however, that his situation reminds him of when he was first starting out as an actor: 

"[The] costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out. [...] You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again." 

The Superman Returns actor revealed he now lives in hotels and rentals, traveling to where he finds work: "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain." Spacey was then asked what his financial situation was like, to which he replied, "Not great." He was then asked if he had been afraid of being bankrupt. He stated: "It was discussed, but it never got to that point."

Spacey had previously talked about facing foreclosure on his house during an interview with Piers Morgan in 2024. When Morgan asked him where he lived, Spacey responded:

"Well, it's funny you ask that question, because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. So the answer to that question is, I'm not quite sure where I'm gonna live now. But I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."

Speaking to The Telegraph, Spacey went on to compare his situation to that of Dalton Trumbo. Trumbo was a screenwriter in the 1930s to 1950s, who was blacklisted from the industry after he was accused of being a communist. Spacey brought up director and producer Otto Preminger (Mr. Freeze in the 1960s Batman TV series), who played a role in Trumbo returning to screenwriting openly, after having to do so under pseudonyms during his Hollywood exile:

"When he said, 'Dalton Trumbo's name is going on Spartacus, everyone around him said, 'You're crazy, you're going to get canceled. And Kirk Douglas said, 'You know what? We get to play the hero in movies, but it's not that simple in real life.' He was willing to stand up and say, 'Enough is enough.' The moment he did that, the blacklist was over."

With that, Spacey hopes that a powerful member of the industry will reach out so that he can re-enter mainstream Hollywood: "So, my feeling is, if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call [Evan Lowenstein, Spacey's manager] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone. [...] And I believe it's going to happen."

TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/21/2025, 10:01 AM
Uh huh. Sure.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/21/2025, 10:04 AM
It's almost like his actions had consequences
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 11/21/2025, 10:05 AM
Couldn’t happen to a nicer sexual predator and pedo.

/s.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/21/2025, 10:05 AM
"I'm homeless... I'm living in a hotel."#

Then you're not homeless, you horrible, horrible c-unit.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/21/2025, 10:08 AM
Living in hotels? Not quite homeless then:
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2025, 10:11 AM
If you're living in a hotel then you're not homeless you piece of shit.

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work. And that will happen in its right time"
Cue scumbag David Ellison
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 10:14 AM
Well , maybe you shouldn’t have been a predatory asshole then huh…

Anyway seeing that banner image , what is people’s opinion on his Lex?.

It’s meant to be the Hackman version but more serious , darker & bitter due to his imprisonment by Superman and loss of fortune which I thought was alright overall tbh.

JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/21/2025, 10:17 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I've always thought he was a good actor, but that doesn't change that he's a scumbag. I'm mad that there are movies I can't watch anymore. I'll still watch the ones where's not the protagonist, but even those are tainted now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 10:35 AM
@JackDeth - oh it definitely doesn’t change that.

Yeah , it’s hard for me to go back or watch Usual Suspects or even Baby Driver
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/21/2025, 1:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I just watched Baby Driver again and its infuriating that there is now a level added on to his character that you know Edgar Wright never intended. Kevin Spacey taking a young boy under his wing, calling him Baby, and forcing him to do things he doesn't want to do really takes you out of it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/21/2025, 10:14 AM
There's a room waiting for you at the White House, kiddie toucher.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/21/2025, 10:18 AM
He got a massive payday from ISRAEL for teaching an acting class there in December. He can go live there and stay the feck out of the news. These people can't STAND not being famous and it's so gross.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 11/21/2025, 5:02 PM
@JackDeth - I get it, you're biased against Israel because the propaganda tells you what to think. This is evidenced by the fact that you ONLY plucked out a 2 hour class he taught in Israel, rather than the online Master Class he teaches or the class and award he will be doing with the National Museum of Cinema next year.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/21/2025, 10:20 AM

YES THIS IS A HARD LIFE.

THIS ONE IS UNIMAGINABLE BUT A REALITY FOR SOME.

BUT NOT YOU KEVIN.

DUMMY
Super12
Super12 - 11/21/2025, 10:26 AM
Imagine what he had to do to earn the approval of these "extremely powerful people" in Hollywood. (Hint: it has to do with sex, sacrifice, and masonic blood oaths)
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2025, 10:26 AM

Do NOT rub this guy's head for luck.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 11/21/2025, 5:11 PM
@DocSpock - I heard it was sticky up there
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2025, 7:56 PM
@SpideyQuad -

urrp...
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/21/2025, 10:28 AM
I mean he's just not smart with his money. If you saw the homes he had and sold and then didn't downsize, now he's living in hotels, which I'm guessing aren't free. He's homeless by choice. Something about him saying "in touch with some extremely powerful people" just comes off as threatening. lol Like, Hollywood is dying, dude. Get another job like the rest of us would have to.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/21/2025, 10:39 AM
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 11/21/2025, 10:37 AM
Bro didn't invest in stocks?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 10:56 AM
@CyberNigerian - he'd rather invest in cocks

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/21/2025, 6:42 PM
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/21/2025, 10:38 AM
I remember when the cast of Baby Driver specifically John Berthnal claimed that he was a big bully on set. Just slightly off topic has anyone watched Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast (Inside of you) with Alison Mack? It’s interesting listening to her explain her involvement in that sex cult. I have no doubt this episode will get the highest views.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/21/2025, 1:21 PM
@TheVisionary27 - there's two articles about it here
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/21/2025, 10:40 AM
Vigor
Vigor - 11/21/2025, 10:45 AM
Oh no. Its the consequences of one's own actions
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 11:10 AM
@Vigor - Spacey:

Biggums
Biggums - 11/21/2025, 10:51 AM
He played movie-scumbags way too well.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 11/21/2025, 10:56 AM
He should play Epstein in the biopic.
grif
grif - 11/21/2025, 10:57 AM
saw recent pics of him. what did he do to his face?
NHartMusic
NHartMusic - 11/21/2025, 11:03 AM
Christopher Plummer did not win for All The Money In The World, he was just nominated.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/21/2025, 11:14 AM
I don't think he knows what homeless means
AlexdoxA
AlexdoxA - 11/21/2025, 11:23 AM
why was he acquited? I haven´t followed his legal story
Pauul
Pauul - 11/21/2025, 12:47 PM
@AlexdoxA - Because all of his accusers mysteriously died before the trials could occur. Which honestly sounds like something out of fiction, but is apparently true. A total of three people who made accusations against Spacey all passed away in 2019.

I believe in the case of fellow actor Anthony Rapp's accusations, there wasn't enough proof (we are talking about events that occurred decades ago), so the jury acquitted Spacey.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/21/2025, 11:32 AM
kseven
kseven - 11/21/2025, 11:34 AM
Maybe your fellow pervert friends in Tel Aviv will let you stay there.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2025, 11:49 AM
I am no fan of Kevin Spacey and do not look forward to his return to Hollywood, but in fairness to him. Other people have had credible claims of misconduct that have been proven, and they are still working.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/21/2025, 11:53 AM
Stay at mine I could do with a payout from a lawsuit
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 11/21/2025, 11:58 AM
Good! It's exactly what he deserves
