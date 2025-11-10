With So Many Live-Action Lex Luthors, Who Has Been The Best One So Far?

Lex Luthor has been portrayed by many different actors throughout the years in both film and television. What actor has portrayed him the best so far?

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 10, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As many live-action Supermen as there have been throughout the years, there have been nearly as many Lex Luthors. Everyone's favorite evil genius has taken the word "rivalry" to a whole new level, tormenting nearly every single iteration of the Man of Steel on both TV and film. The hero's most recent incarnation, played by David Corenswet in James Gunn's Superman, brought with him a new Lex Luthor, this time played by Nicholas Hoult. 

Much like with Superman, the casting of Lex may feel almost as momentous as the casting of a new James Bond. People just get excited to see what the character's new brand of evil will be. Most actors who have portrayed him have delivered wonderful performances. Even the most controversial ones, such as Jesse Eisenberg's version, have interesting quirks to them, allowing them to stand out among the rest.

To give you an idea of just how many interpretations of the character there have been, below are all of the actors that have played Lex Luthor in live-action over the years: 

  • Lyle Talbot - Atom Man vs. Superman (1950)
  • Gene Hackman - Superman: The Movie (1978)
  • Scott James Wells - Superboy (1988 - Season 1)
  • Sherman Howard - Superboy (1989 - Season 2 - Season 4)
  • John Shea - Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993)
  • Michael Rosenbaum - Smallville (2001)
  • Kevin Spacey - Superman Returns (2006)
  • Jesse Eisenberg - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
  • Jon Cryer - Supergirl (2019)
  • Titus Welliver - Titans (2022)
  • Michael Cudlitz - Superman & Lois (2023)
  • Nicholas Hoult - Superman (2025)

Picking the best out of such a a large group of choices is an incredibly tricky thing, but there is one performer who's shined so bright as Lex Luthor, that it's hard to put anyone else above him: That actor is... drumroll please... Michael Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum played Luthor in Smallville, a show that focused on Clark Kent's younger years before becoming Superman.

Now, it's not a novelty to pick Rosenbaum as one's favorite evil genius. In fact, he's often cited as the best performance of the character so far. But you know what? To heck with it, the man deserves some more praise. Maybe it was the benefit of having mutliple episodes to develop over, but the actor gave Luthor a gravitas that had never been seen in the character, in both media and, perhaps, even in the comics. 

Perhaps the best part about his incarnation was the fact that he started out as Clark Kent's friend. He wasn't out to destroy him. He was, in fact, desperate to fit into Clark's social circle and become an important part of his life. He also had a lot of complex aspects to him that are rare to find in comic book villains. For example, he was often ruthless, yes, but some of that cruelty stemmed from a desire to live up to his father's ever-disapproving eye. As Lex fell deeper and deeper into the dark side, Smallville viewers were prompted to wish from the deepest depths of their hearts that Lex would return to the light. 

For those familiar with the Superman mythology, we knew it wasn't possible for Lex to stay on Clark's side. That's just not how the story is supposed to go. Yet, he was so brilliantly written, and so brilliantly portrayed by Michael Rosenbaum, that a glimmer of hope (denial, perhaps?) remained inside us of him not making the full heel turn. But then, after years of making us root for Lex, the show delivered the ultimate (yet, still expected) betrayal. 

As his ruthlesnesss and violent tendencies veered too extreme for anyone to defend, he ended up becoming "the villain of the story," as he so eloquently put it. He was now too far gone for fans to root for his return to the light. At that point, he was frightening and intimidating, everything you'd want Lex Luthor to be. It was an amazing portrayal that has a good opportunity of remaining arguably the most solid depiction of Lex Luthor we've ever seen. 

A close second to Rosenbaum's Lex is Nicholas Hoult's Lex. The actor brought a physicality to the role that had been lacking from past portrayals. Similar to comic book Lex, Hoult was physically imposing as the character—perhaps not on the level of Corenswet's Superman, but enough where he will be able to believably hold his own next to Superman in 2027's Man of Tomorrow.

The only Lex portrayal that has arguably come truly close to his comic book counterpart has been Rosenbaum's. However, as Hoult continues his journey through the DCU, his interpretation of the villain will likely become the one that will encompass all of the complicated facets that make up Lex Luthor from the printed page.

Now, it's your turn. Tell what you think has been the best interpretation of Lex Luthor on screen—both in film and on television.  

What's your opinion on Michael Rossenbaum's Lex Luthor? And, again, who's your favorite live-action Lex Luthor? Drop your pick in the comments!

GComix85
GComix85 - 11/10/2025, 2:04 PM
This is an entertainment news website, not r/askreddit
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/10/2025, 2:09 PM
Rosenbaum
Jmellox81
Jmellox81 - 11/10/2025, 2:28 PM
@harryba11zack - Rosenbaum was a great Lex Luthor, he was also the only Lex Luthor that we got to kinda see, watch him Grow up and change and evolve.. we didn’t just get the tail end of his character as a billionaire, megalomaniac, genius who just hated Superman (like in the movies)!. But Gene Hackman did for Lex Luthor, as to what Heath Ledger did for the joker!. Hackman played the role so well that anyone with eyes automatically thought “that’s Lex Luthor”
Baf
Baf - 11/10/2025, 2:34 PM
@Jmellox81 - I would say, what Gene hackman did for Lex Luthor, Jack Nicholson did for The Joker. Both actors played to the camp. Heath Ledger's performance was on a different level.
Jmellox81
Jmellox81 - 11/10/2025, 3:25 PM
@Baf - yes yes, I realized that like 2 minutes after i wrote that.. but you got the gists of it..
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/10/2025, 2:19 PM
1-Rosenbaum
2 - jessie
3- spacey
4 - hoult
5 - Hackman

Haven't seen enough of the rest to judge
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/10/2025, 2:22 PM
None of the above; Clancy Brown from the animated series is by far the best.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/10/2025, 2:24 PM
Kevin Spacey! He’s the only criminal that stays out of jail, just like Lex Luthor. He’s the definition of “Method Acting”.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 11/10/2025, 2:26 PM
You know people are twisted if they think Jesse Eisenberg was a good Lex. This comment section should be a nice way to know whose opinion should not matter when it comes to Superman and DC at least.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/10/2025, 2:55 PM
@SpiderParker - you didn't like him and your opinion still doesn't matter when it comes to superman and DC👀
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/10/2025, 3:23 PM
@SpiderParker - Jessie Essienberg was a great Lex Luther imo. It’s my favourite version. I like all the other versions too but Essienberg’s got my vote.
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 11/10/2025, 3:25 PM
@SpiderParker - What I appreciated about Jesse is I felt like he was playing the Golden Age Lex which was just a mad insane scientist. I think everyone is used to the Kingpin knock off at that was the expectation. Yes, I am on the record for saying the Byrne run is my favorite, but I am not afraid to call out the extreme revamp of Lex.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/10/2025, 2:27 PM
Before this year, I would have said the BEST was Michael Rosenbaum and the worst was Jesse Eisenberg. After this year, my favorite (live-action) Lex is definitely Nicholas Hoult.
Relativity
Relativity - 11/10/2025, 2:40 PM
John Shea had the right amount of charm, charisma, arrogance and was great at being suave. Very good portrayal of Lex.

It’s a shame an entire decade of the 90’s was missed for a Superman movie, or trilogy, as Billy Zane would have made a fantastic Lex, like the TAS version come to life.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/10/2025, 3:20 PM
@Relativity - Billy Zane playing Lex in the 90s
would have been terrific. As would Angela Bassett playing Storm.
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 11/10/2025, 3:30 PM
@Relativity - Loved Shea in the first season. But the whole frog eating clone storyline and being love sick over Lois in following seasons killed it for me.
mck13
mck13 - 11/10/2025, 2:58 PM
Smallvillle Lex is #1 then Superman Returns Lex
Sicario
Sicario - 11/10/2025, 2:58 PM
I don't get the love the new luthor is getting. No doubt the guy is a good actor, but the direction was weird. He was more of a smart child than an actual threat. Imprisoning his exes? And people call Eisenberg's lex childish? He isn't great, but c'mon? How is this guy any better? Cus he's bald?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/10/2025, 3:05 PM
@Sicario - that's exactly it 😅 a lot of these people are surface level when it comes to this subject. A bald head is enough for them to feel like hoult was good, I've always said if a different actor played Lex these lot would actually appreciate what he achieved and the way he was written.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/10/2025, 3:06 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - (a different actors played lex in BvS)
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/10/2025, 3:11 PM
Gene Hackman was in only one Superman film? I find those movies to be awfully campy. So, I can't watch the sequels. But I didn't know Hackman only got one shot. He was pretty cool in Superman at least.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/10/2025, 3:22 PM
@JayLemleAgain3X -

Hackman was in 3 of those movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 3:23 PM
@JayLemleAgain3X - no , he was in 3

Superman 1 , 2 and 4

The first 2 are good imo , the latter 2 are not.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/10/2025, 3:24 PM

Well, it's easy to know who was the worst Luthor. It's that Eisenbooger guy who played angry twitchy frat boy Luthor.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 11/10/2025, 3:24 PM
For me, my favorites are Michael Cudlitz and Jon Cryer. I loved the dark, intense version of Lex that Cudlitz portrayed, it made him really foreboding on screen. And I loved how Cryer portrayed Lex as better than everyone else and the smartest person in the room while also having a lot of fun with the role.


TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 3:24 PM
I haven’t seen the likes of Lyle Talbot ,Sherman Howard ,Scott James Wells , John Shea & Titus Welliver’s versions of Lex so can’t really comment on those..

Honestly this might be controversial but while I definitely liked Hoult’s Lex , I think Rosenbaum & Jon Cryer are still my live action favorites.

Hackman’s Lex is fun but definitely a product of its time while Spacey’s feels like a darker but lesser imitation of that.

Michal Cudlitz’s Lex is probably one of if not the darkest , ruthless and physically imposing versions of the character because while he may not be the scientific genius in this iteration , he is still a smart individual and businessman who feels very Kingpin-esque tbh which while good can make him feel one dimensional at times.

Jon Cryer’s Lex is intelligent , menacing , sociopathic & narcissistic but could also be funny and witty aswell which gave him a bit of a charm too which made me really like him though Rosenbaum remains the GOAT since for the reason mentioned above in the article since you really follow his journey and at times root for or against him as a character.

Jesse Eisenberg on paper isn’t inherently bad but I think performance wise just is too neurotic & twitchy for my tastes which makes him my least favorite.

Honestly besides Jesse & Spacey , I like the rest I have seen tbh so that’s good!!.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/10/2025, 3:27 PM
Go ahead and laugh, but watching the Superman animated series, I always though the Rock woulda made a good Lex Luthor. I know he's not on the list, just throwing that out there.
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 11/10/2025, 3:28 PM
5. Spacey
4. Eisenberg
3. Cudlitz
2. Rosenbaum
1. Sherman Howard
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 11/10/2025, 3:29 PM
@GarthRanzz - For the record, I loved John Shea in season 1 of Lois and Clark, however I found his future appearances to be too campy and love sick over Lois.

