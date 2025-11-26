STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Four Episodes Hit Netflix

The first four episodes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo lifted around the same time the premiere got underway.

For the most part, critics were impressed by how our final trip to Hawkins gets underway, and Volume 1 is now "Certified Fresh" at 85% based on 47 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Stranger Things plays its cards just right in Season 5, solidifying its pop culture classic status with genuinely captivating genre fare," reads the critics consensus.

There are a few negative reviews, however, and a common complaint seems to be that the first half of the season treads over too much familiar ground (the word "reset" pops up quite a bit), and some critics simply didn't feel that the emotional moments hit as hard as they really should have..

Have a read through some of the verdicts below, but if you haven't watched yet, be wary of some mild spoilers.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Part 1 Review: A singularly superb cast uplifts this show out of the CGI hellscape of the Upside Down yet again https://t.co/e6QdYO1BAI pic.twitter.com/dF6IwV9NQe — Decider (@decider) November 27, 2025

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 1 Review: A Thrilling Return to Form https://t.co/gkToptUX6d — TV's Other Worlds (@tvsotherworlds) November 27, 2025

"As our time in Hawkins reaches its climax, Stranger Things gets grander and gorier."



The ending begins for our Hawkins heroes in #StrangerThings5: Volume 1 — streaming now on Netflix.



Read our ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ review: https://t.co/iOVL0TiMkK pic.twitter.com/gZq54HqXLy — Empire (@empiremagazine) November 27, 2025

'Stranger Things' Review: The Final Season of Netflix's Horror Hit Gets Stuck in the Upside Down https://t.co/XQviMGrbfA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 27, 2025

Based on the first four episodes, #StrangerThings5 has the goods.



The kickoff of the final season is "packed with gory action, movie-grade visual effects and effortless, amusing interactions from its now-veteran ensemble," declares TheWrap TV critic Bob Strauss.



The full… pic.twitter.com/43uy0oR0SI — TheWrap (@TheWrap) November 27, 2025

After three years of waiting, Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is here, kickstarting the final season of the hit sci-fi series.



Read our 4/5⭐ review here ⬇️https://t.co/zq0MrP0leB pic.twitter.com/XGUjNEqBez — Total Film (@totalfilm) November 27, 2025

STRANGER THINGS begins the end by again looping the narrative, which means the show now holds itself in the same regard as the '80s classics it's long fashioned itself after. that's a bolder move than most of the storytelling itself. @vulture:https://t.co/lsQjQMDK2F pic.twitter.com/efkOI5MZXj — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) November 27, 2025

#StrangerThings5 Review: As it hurtles toward a final showdown with Vecna, “Stranger Things” is resetting the clock rather than riding its forward momentum.



The Duffers have always worn their influences with pride, and the specters of Steven Spielberg and Stephen King helped… pic.twitter.com/LaWQmvPSr9 — Variety (@Variety) November 27, 2025

Strangers Things 5 Volume 1 TV Review: The first part of the final season is as epic as ever https://t.co/MVAinQauJ4 pic.twitter.com/BPzOg8lN5K — JoBlo TV & Streaming (@JoBloTVTrailers) November 27, 2025

Stranger Things 5: Volume One is too much story with too many characters, but it's still (mostly) good. Our review in comments. pic.twitter.com/9XSMRoX1wl — Nerdist (@nerdist) November 27, 2025

The first reviews are in for #StrangerThings: Season 5 - currently it’s Fresh at 83% on the Tomatometer, with 18 reviews. https://t.co/Z0aaaELNiK pic.twitter.com/kCHf5AyBP5 — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) November 27, 2025

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).