STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Four Episodes Hit Netflix

STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Four Episodes Hit Netflix

As we return to Hawkins for the last time, the reviews are in for the first four episodes of the final season of Netflix's global phenomenon, Stranger Things...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2025 11:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The first four episodes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo lifted around the same time the premiere got underway.

For the most part, critics were impressed by how our final trip to Hawkins gets underway, and Volume 1 is now "Certified Fresh" at 85% based on 47 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Stranger Things plays its cards just right in Season 5, solidifying its pop culture classic status with genuinely captivating genre fare," reads the critics consensus.

There are a few negative reviews, however, and a common complaint seems to be that the first half of the season treads over too much familiar ground (the word "reset" pops up quite a bit), and some critics simply didn't feel that the emotional moments hit as hard as they really should have.. 

Have a read through some of the verdicts below, but if you haven't watched yet, be wary of some mild spoilers.

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
A Potentially Major STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Spoiler Has Surfaced Ahead Of Tonight's Premiere
Related:

A Potentially Major STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Spoiler Has Surfaced Ahead Of Tonight's Premiere
STRANGER THINGS: David Harbour Was Investigated For Millie Bobby Brown Incident; Details On Netflix Response
Recommended For You:

STRANGER THINGS: David Harbour Was Investigated For Millie Bobby Brown Incident; Details On Netflix Response

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/26/2025, 11:33 PM
I enjoyed the first two episodes. Gonna save the last two episodes of this first part for the weekend.

Dustin's mullet is hilariously awful, but I know some out there think that style has come back around to be "cool." Well kids, mullets were and are NEVER cool, so you better get rid of any pic that shows y'all with one from the last few years because in 5-10 years you will be mercilessly mocked for it. Steve is great. Robin is great. I love the cluelessness of Joyce (Robin tricks her with a fun movie reference). Hopper and Eleven still have really good father-daughter chemistry. Will seems less like a wimpy tagalong and has a bit more purpose this go round. Nancy runs shit. Weirdly, Mike and Lucas feel a bit left out of the first two episodes, and of course, Max is there but not. The Wheeler Family is central to the first two episodes, interestingly enough. The Vecna reveal is only spoiled because you can see it coming, but it's nonetheless well done.

Can't wait to see the last two episodes of this first part.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder