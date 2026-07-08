Moana Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Rip Into Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake

The first full reviews for Disney's live-action Moana movie are in, and they're about as mixed-negative as you'd expect following today's initial social media reactions.

Though some verdicts are quite positive (Variety's review is surprisingly glowing), so far, the majority of critics feel that Moana is just another in a long line of pointless Disney "reimaginings" that add nothing whatsoever to the classic story.

Still, for anyone who has accepted these live-action remakes for what they are, it sounds like there is some enjoyment to be found here.

Several reviews hail the movie as one of Disney's "better live-action remakes," and newcomer Catherine Laga’aia's performance as the titular character is universally praised.

Even so, Moana is currently sitting at a "Rotten" 33% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 49 reviews.

It could also be rough seas ahead for Moana at the box office, as the latest estimates point to a $60 million to $65 million debut from 3,875 North American theaters this weekend. Some exhibitors and rivals are predicting an even softer start of around $40 million, which could prove to be disastrous for a movie with a $250 million production budget.

Have a read through some of the reviews at the links below.

‘Moana’ is the first Disney live-action remake that works 100%. It helps that half the film IS animated, that Dwayne Johnson goes full Maui, and that newcomer Catherine Laga’aia plays Moana with a beaming rapture. https://t.co/HuJXf1UOyU — Owen Gleiberman (@OwenGleiberman) July 8, 2026

‘Moana’ Review: It’s the Same Film, Disney Just Wants You to Pay for It Again https://t.co/dJgJXlANvT — TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 8, 2026

'Moana' Review: Captivating Newcomer Catherine Laga'aia and a Game Dwayne Johnson Invigorate One of Disney's Better Live-Action Remakes https://t.co/nxda7V2Z2r — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 8, 2026

Live-action Moana is much better than its trailers, but only good in the way a cover song can be good. Our full #Moana review: https://t.co/l0sv7oE1J3 pic.twitter.com/FVtRdH68zh — Nerdist (@nerdist) July 8, 2026

REVIEW: Moana sees Disney remake another of its successful animated stories, but few have felt so recent or seemed so pointless as this adaptation of the 2016 hit.



Read the Empire review: https://t.co/GfNU9znt05 pic.twitter.com/zHOqfd1jyA — Empire (@empiremagazine) July 8, 2026

"In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films “Moana” and “Moana 2.” “Moana” features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina."

Moana arrives in theaters on July 10, 2026.