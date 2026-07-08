Moana Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Rip Into Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake

Moana Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Rip Into Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake

The full review embargo for Disney's Moana has now lifted, and the majority of critics were not too impressed with this latest live-action "reiminagining."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

The first full reviews for Disney's live-action Moana movie are in, and they're about as mixed-negative as you'd expect following today's initial social media reactions.

Though some verdicts are quite positive (Variety's review is surprisingly glowing), so far, the majority of critics feel that Moana is just another in a long line of pointless Disney "reimaginings" that add nothing whatsoever to the classic story.

Still, for anyone who has accepted these live-action remakes for what they are, it sounds like there is some enjoyment to be found here.

Several reviews hail the movie as one of Disney's "better live-action remakes," and newcomer Catherine Laga’aia's performance as the titular character is universally praised.

Even so, Moana is currently sitting at a "Rotten" 33% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 49 reviews.

It could also be rough seas ahead for Moana at the box office, as the latest estimates point to a $60 million to $65 million debut from 3,875 North American theaters this weekend. Some exhibitors and rivals are predicting an even softer start of around $40 million, which could prove to be disastrous for a movie with a $250 million production budget.

Have a read through some of the reviews at the links below.

"In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films “Moana” and “Moana 2.” “Moana” features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina."

Moana arrives in theaters on July 10, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/8/2026, 3:55 PM
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/8/2026, 3:57 PM
"Rip Into"?? This is a pathetically click-baity headline. Embarrassing.

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