SNOW WHITE May Fail To Hit $100 Million At Domestic Box Office After Disasterous 60% Drop

Disney’s Snow White took in just $1.5 million on Friday in the U.S., dropping 60% from its daily total one week ago.

The movie is now in fourth place at the domestic box office (video game adaptation A Minecraft Movie immediately shot to No. 1), and currently sits at $72 million, putting it in serious danger of failing to hit the $100 million milestone in North America. This would be a disastrous result for a film with a reported production budget of $250 million.

Snow White received mixed-negative reviews from critics (it's now dropped to 40% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences did seem to be getting a little more out of it for the most part (71%). That said, CinemaScore recently revealed that the movie has earned a B+ grade, which isn't terrible by any means, but is reportedly the lowest ever CinemaScore for any live-action Disney remake. The studio's most recent offering, Mufasa: The Lion King, was given an A-.

Last week, Variety published what many considered to be a "hit piece" on star Rachel Zegler, and the article definitely suggested that the studio is at least partially laying the blame for Snow White's box office woes at the young actress' feet.

Jonah Platt, son of Marc Platt, took to Instagram to defend his father in the wake of Variety's report that noted Platt — apparently at Disney’s behest — flew to New York City in August to ask Zegler to remove a “free Palestine” comment that she made on X while she was thanking Disney fans for watching the Snow White trailer.

A commenter called Platt’s father “creepy as hell” and said the producer’s efforts to control Zegler’s social media post were “uncalled for.”

"You really want to do this?," Platt responded in a since-deleted post. "Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.”

He continued: “This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is now in theaters. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for streaming? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.