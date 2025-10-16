TOY STORY 5 First Look Showcases (Slightly) Different Designs For Woody And Buzz Lightyear

A new look at Pixar's Toy Story 5 has been revealed on a banner for the upcoming sequel that showcases a couple of the minor changes made to returning fan favourites Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Oct 16, 2025 03:10 PM EST
After a string of box office failures, Disney is looking to get back to what works with its theatrical releases. That means focusing on well-known IPs and sequels. Toy Story 5 is coming to theaters next year, and it's set to pit the toys against technology.

After all, how can the likes of Woody and Buzz compete with a tablet?

Jessie will be in charge of Bonnie's room when the movie begins, with the battle against a frog-like tablet named Lilypad bringing Woody back into the mix. Concept art, meanwhile, has revealed that an army of 50 Buzz Lightyears stuck in play mode will cause problems for our heroes. 

As we first reported on Toonado.com, a new banner for Toy Story 5 features a fresh look at two of the movie's leads. Woody and Buzz may initially look the same as usual, but there are some subtle changes, including Woody's missing sheriff's badge—he gave it to Jessie, remember—and a new star for Buzz (which we're assuming is a sign he's been deupitized).

Woody Allen reprises his role as the Space Ranger. Recently, he talked about reprising perhaps his most iconic role, and teased an "unbelievable opening scene" featuring the Buzz army. 

Allen added, "I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign." In another interview, he praised Toy Story 5's "very, very clever story." 

"I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it," the actor continued. "Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever."

"It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I’m so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It’s gonna be fun. I’ve gotten up to the third act. We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times. It’s a really good story, guys. It’s really good," Allen concluded.

Written and directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, Tony Hale as Forky, Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, and Anna Faris as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 10/16/2025, 3:20 PM
Woody Allen? I don't think thats a Toy Story movie anyone needs to see. Especially children.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/16/2025, 4:00 PM
@SodaBurps - 😂😂😂
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 10/16/2025, 4:15 PM
@HulkisHoly - Its a hard pass on the Soon Yi popcorn bucket as well.
Biggums
Biggums - 10/16/2025, 3:20 PM
Live action's certainly next.
How To Train a Dragon, style...
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 10/16/2025, 3:21 PM
Tim Allen voices Buzz. Might want to edit that
Battinson
Battinson - 10/16/2025, 3:21 PM
....cool
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/16/2025, 3:27 PM
"Woody Allen reprises his role as the Space Ranger."

...This was worthy of a double take, Wilding...
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/16/2025, 3:27 PM
What a pointless cash grab and yet it'll make money. So much for people wanting "original movies".

Reboot the MCU and DCU
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/16/2025, 3:29 PM
@WalletsClosed - cash envy?

Reboot the WalletsClosed
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/16/2025, 3:29 PM
🙄🤔😒

rolls eyes.

Just Reboot the @WalletsClosed already
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/16/2025, 3:46 PM
@lazlodaytona - everyone’s got a fücking catchphrase around here
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/16/2025, 3:48 PM
@lazlodaytona - except me

Whatifrickjames out for [frick]s sake the MCU and DCU
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/16/2025, 3:38 PM
So different...
tb86
tb86 - 10/16/2025, 3:43 PM
Toy Story 3 is where it should have ended.
pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 10/16/2025, 3:47 PM
Toy Story 3 was a perfect ending!

Toy Story 4 wasn't a bad movie, but the 3rd installment was a perfect way to end it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/16/2025, 3:50 PM
Woody Allen lol
To be fair the combo Tim Allen/Woody the Cowboy Always Made my mind travel to Woody Allen AND His funny Epstein aventures
Luke8
Luke8 - 10/16/2025, 3:56 PM
There was a Toy Story 4?

Huh. All I remember is a perfect trilogy. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Knightrider
Knightrider - 10/16/2025, 4:06 PM
@Luke8 - Yeah, I am the same. Toy Story 4 could be a great movie, but for me the story concluded at the third movie so just not had an interest to watch it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/16/2025, 4:18 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/16/2025, 4:19 PM
Cool , I like that Buzz now has a star since he’s been deputized as Jessie’s second in command now which is a cool touch…

I think the premise of this film sounds fun & clever in relation to modern times since you obviously see kids on IPads and such a lot more then they use to be now from a young age so to delve into that within a Toy Story film is a neat idea.

Anyway , it’s always gonna be hard to touch the original trilogy but I hope this is atleast as enjoyable if not moreso then Toy Story 4!!.

View Recorder