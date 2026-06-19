Toy Story 5 Review: Toys Battle Tech In The Best Animated Movie Of The Year

Across more than three decades, the Toy Story franchise has captivated moviegoers of all ages. Still, it started to feel a little like the series might have run its course after a fourth instalment that didn't feel wholly necessary after Toy Story 3's pitch-perfect ending. Toy Story 5, however, is a brilliant, bold, and timely addition to the Pixar stable that pits toys against tech in a contender for the best Toy Story movie yet and easily 2026's best animated movie.

With Bonnie struggling to make friends and kids more interested in tablets than toys, Jessie and the gang find themselves contending with a formidable new foe in Lilypad. However, the tablet is far from a traditional villain and ultimately has a vastly different idea of what's best for Bonnie than Andy's former playmates do. Instead, Jessie—and, make no mistake about it, Toy Story 5 is very much her movie—must come to terms with the wider issue of a changing world and her place in it. Rather than going down the overly simplistic "tech is bad" route, this story has much more to say about its impact on a child's imagination and friendships, and really resonates as a result.

In terms of animation, Toy Story 5 feels like a big step forward for the franchise, with scenes showing Bonnie's imagined playtime with the toys presented in a unique, frenetic style that keeps things feeling fresh. It also lends itself well to the movie's many visual gags, and the big steps forward Pixar has taken with technology ensure the toys are more expressive and relatable than ever. Toy Story 5 also spends a little more time with Bonnie and other human characters, who similarly convey emotion in a way that ensures this story hits you straight in the feels.

This is a very funny movie, but it never sacrifices its heart for cheap laughs, even amid a terrific subplot about a group of 50 high-tech Buzz Lightyear units, jokes about Woody's age, and Conan O'Brien's scene-stealing Smarty Pants.

Other new additions to the cast include Greta Lee, Scarlett Spears, Shelby Rabara, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Craig Robinson. They all hold their own against heavy-hitters like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, with the latter really given the chance to shine as Jessie. It was absolutely the right decision to shift the spotlight in her direction, and Toy Story 5 serves as a perfect companion piece to Toy Story 2, as well as moving the story forward after the fourth chapter. It's a bit of a shame that classic characters like Rex, Slinky Dog, and Hamm fall by the wayside, but their small roles work in a story that would have suffered trying too hard to make space for everyone.

Randy Newman's score is, of course, fantastic, as is the original song ("I Knew It, I Knew You") from Taylor Swift that plays over the end credits before a can't-miss post-credits scene.

Toy Story 5 succeeds in finding a way to make the Toy Story world feel fresh, helping it shrug off concerns of franchise fatigue. There's no obvious tease for a sixth instalment, and it is a little hard to imagine where these characters could go next. Exploring the idea of adult toy collectors could be fun, but whatever happens, the series will have to keep finding ways to reinvent itself to remain relevant. Provided it can do that, there's no reason to think Toy Story won't be here for another 30 years. This fifth chapter serves as a joyous addition to the franchise that's made us fall in love with these toys all over again, and capturing that kind of lightning in a bottle is what makes Pixar so special.

A moving, hilarious, and unmissable addition to the Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 5 is one of Pixar's most relevant movies and ranks among the studio's best efforts, proving you're never too old to love (these) toys. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐