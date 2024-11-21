WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Takes Center Stages As The Evil Queen In Leaked SNOW WHITE Trailer

WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Takes Center Stages As The Evil Queen In Leaked SNOW WHITE Trailer

The newest trailer for Disney's Snow White remake has leaked online tonight and it features more of Gal Gadot's Snow White and another impressive musical number by lead star Rachel Zegler. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

A new trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White is already playing in select theaters before Wicked, and we now have a leaked version - forgive the annoying watermarks - which offers a better idea of what to expect from this live-action reimagining. 

A big improvement over the teaser, the focus is put on Snow White's (Rachel Zegler) rivalry with the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot). It's clear the title character will have more to do in this version of the story, something the villain alludes to when she cheekily points out that she doesn't remember the Disney Princess being so "opinionated" in the past. 

We also catch a glimpse of the Bandits (the group once expected to replace the Seven Dwarfs), a big musical number, and the Evil Queen disguised as the old woman who gives Snow White that poisoned fateful apple. 

While we still expect some big changes to be made to Snow White's story, it seems those extensive reshoots have indeed brought it more in line with what Disney fans were hoping for. 

There's a strong chance the official version will be released tomorrow or early next week, especially now this (and a poster) have found their way onto social media. We'll obviously keep you updated if and when they officially drop.

For now, check out the new trailer and poster (via Toonado.com) below.

Earlier this year, Snow White director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) said he "wept" upon hearing Rachel Zegler's singing voice and later said she "has an inherent grace, poise and goodness that reminds me so much of what is essential to Snow White."

For those unhappy that the character - who first graced the big screen in 1937 - will no longer have "skin as white as snow," Zegler explained how it's addressed in the movie. "It fell back to another version of 'Snow White' that was told in history, where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby. And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience."

"One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are." 

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.

MOANA: Latest Set Photos From Live-Action Remake Confirm The Rock Will Wear A Muscle Suit To Play Maui
Related:

MOANA: Latest Set Photos From Live-Action Remake Confirm The Rock Will Wear A Muscle Suit To Play Maui
BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne The Rock Transforms Into Live-Action Maui In First MOANA Set Photos
Recommended For You:

BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne "The Rock" Transforms Into Live-Action Maui In First MOANA Set Photos

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/21/2024, 5:01 PM
This is it...Bob ChapeIger you are the man ! Gal Gadot is an ally of the US and Rachel Zegler will replace us thanks god im so lonely help
TK420
TK420 - 11/21/2024, 5:04 PM
@Malatrova15 - Is that Gweneth Paltrow?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/21/2024, 5:04 PM
@TK420 - its just her Goop.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/21/2024, 5:32 PM
@Malatrova15 -
I would put that goop on toast and eat it for breakfast
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/21/2024, 5:34 PM
@Goldboink - i mean..i rather marry her a forming a family whit her , but ok
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/21/2024, 5:03 PM
Damn the trailer got meta there for a second
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/21/2024, 5:06 PM
@McMurdo - i like the part where the Evil Queen drop of her throne because he knows she is problematic for the advance of her party..she is evil but she doesnt want to be a disctraction for her country
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/21/2024, 5:07 PM
@Malatrova15 - the best part is when the queen scoffs at how annoyingly opinionated the fascist Snow White is for wishing pain upon half the people of the kingdom.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/21/2024, 5:36 PM
@McMurdo - Half the kingdom is a basket of not so nice fellas
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2024, 5:12 PM
This would technically be the second film that Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot appeared in together.
Polaris
Polaris - 11/21/2024, 5:19 PM
@Forthas - Oh true. I almost forgot that movie existed.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/21/2024, 5:34 PM
@Forthas - it also is the secon film Zegler is in ....like in general
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2024, 5:36 PM
@Malatrova15 - No! she was in Shazam, Hunger Games restart and Westside Story
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/21/2024, 5:42 PM
@Forthas - never heard of it...what was Kevin Feige role on those? did Josh cover them?
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 11/21/2024, 5:17 PM
I like Gal Gadot so I'll probably see this but I'm not anxious to see it. I'm afraid it might be bad
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/21/2024, 5:18 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 5:27 PM
From what I could see and hear , it looks just fine imo…

Both Zegler and Gadot seem to be doing well in their respective roles.
LSHF
LSHF - 11/21/2024, 5:28 PM
Charlize Theron was so convincing in this role it was almost frightening.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 5:40 PM
@LSHF - best part of that by far.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2024, 5:29 PM
On another topic...I agree with these theories of Desmond Hart in Dune Prophesy and his supposed "powers". I think they will wind up being fake.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/dune-prophecy-desmond-hart-powers-34157390
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/21/2024, 5:57 PM
I wanted to see a bunch of grown men complain that a Disney Snow White movie isn't coming together exactly how they'd hoped it would.

Have I come to the right place?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder