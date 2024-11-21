WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Takes Center Stages As The Evil Queen In Leaked SNOW WHITE Trailer

A new trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White is already playing in select theaters before Wicked, and we now have a leaked version - forgive the annoying watermarks - which offers a better idea of what to expect from this live-action reimagining.

A big improvement over the teaser, the focus is put on Snow White's (Rachel Zegler) rivalry with the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot). It's clear the title character will have more to do in this version of the story, something the villain alludes to when she cheekily points out that she doesn't remember the Disney Princess being so "opinionated" in the past.

We also catch a glimpse of the Bandits (the group once expected to replace the Seven Dwarfs), a big musical number, and the Evil Queen disguised as the old woman who gives Snow White that poisoned fateful apple.

While we still expect some big changes to be made to Snow White's story, it seems those extensive reshoots have indeed brought it more in line with what Disney fans were hoping for.

There's a strong chance the official version will be released tomorrow or early next week, especially now this (and a poster) have found their way onto social media. We'll obviously keep you updated if and when they officially drop.

For now, check out the new trailer and poster (via Toonado.com) below.

Snow White 2025 trailer

tráiler de Blancanieves 2025 pic.twitter.com/MQAN3q5RMr — Enchanted news (@enchanted_news) November 21, 2024 COM VOCÊS O SEGUNDO PÔSTER OFICIAL DE BRANCA DE NEVE!!!🍎🚨 pic.twitter.com/oo69PVUKRc — Branca de Neve Brasil (@brancadenevebra) November 21, 2024

Earlier this year, Snow White director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) said he "wept" upon hearing Rachel Zegler's singing voice and later said she "has an inherent grace, poise and goodness that reminds me so much of what is essential to Snow White."

For those unhappy that the character - who first graced the big screen in 1937 - will no longer have "skin as white as snow," Zegler explained how it's addressed in the movie. "It fell back to another version of 'Snow White' that was told in history, where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby. And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience."

"One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are."

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.