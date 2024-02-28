Doctor Doom Actor From 1994 FANTASTIC FOUR Movie Shares His Hope To See Movie Get An Official Release

Doctor Doom Actor From 1994 FANTASTIC FOUR Movie Shares His Hope To See Movie Get An Official Release Doctor Doom Actor From 1994 FANTASTIC FOUR Movie Shares His Hope To See Movie Get An Official Release

The actor who played Doctor Doom, Joseph Culp, has shared his hope to see 1994's Fantastic Four movie finally see the light of day after the low-budget was scrapped shortly after being shot. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2024 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

A Fantastic Four movie was released in 2005, with Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer following two years later. In 2015, the franchise was rebooted to disastrous results, and next year will see the release of The Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios. 

However, Marvel's First Family very nearly made their big screen debut back in 1994.

It's previously been reported that the movie only happened because producer Bernd Eichinger hoped to retain the team's rights. With a mere $1 million budget, it was not a good quality production and, based on comments from various insiders (and even Stan Lee), it was never actually meant to see the light of day.

The cast tried and failed to drum up interest in Fantastic Four at their own expense and Eichinger eventually informed director Oley Sassone that his movie wasn't going to be released. 

Eichinger has denied that he only made the movie on the cheap to keep hold of those lucrative rights, but it ended up being shelved until Avi Arad learned of its existence. Concerned it would one day see the light of day and harm Marvel Entertainment's all-important toy sales, he purchased the rights and destroyed it...only for copies to circulate online in the years that followed. 

Many Marvel fans would love to see Fantastic Four get an official release and Doctor Doom actor Joseph Culp recently called for that while commenting on a video exploring the movie's creation. 

"This is awesome. Thank you so much for making this wonderful exposé on the first Fantastic Four," he said. "Your views are spot on and are deeply appreciated. On the 30th anniversary the truth must be told and the film released. Here's to the future my friend. Yours, Doctor Doom."

The cast of the cancelled Fantastic Four movie also included Alex Hyde-White as Reed Richards, Rebecca Staab as Sue Storm, Jay Underwood as Johnny Storm, and Michael Bailey Smith as Ben Grimm.

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman, WandaVision's Cam Squires, and MCU vet Eric Pearson on the latest draft of The Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is now scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Says He's Beyond Excited To Play Reed Richards In MCU Reboot
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Says He's "Beyond Excited" To Play Reed Richards In MCU Reboot
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Was Cast As The Thing Last Summer; Talks CG Or Practical Suit
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Was Cast As The Thing Last Summer; Talks CG Or Practical Suit
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

marvel72 - 2/28/2024, 8:57 AM
I think the look of Doctor Doom and The Thing were spot on.
TheVandalore - 2/28/2024, 8:59 AM
I've tried watching the bootleg like 4 or 5 times in my life and get maybe 20 mins in. If it's like remastered, and I could purchase booze, id attempt it.... Almost like a challenge.
PC04 - 2/28/2024, 8:59 AM
Put it on DISNEY+ at this point. It'd make for a good laugh.
noahthegrand - 2/28/2024, 9:00 AM
I got it on dvd. I almost finished it once while drunk.
Batmangina - 2/28/2024, 9:00 AM
Having a comic con bootleg VHS since the late 90s, Imma vote yes to a special edition Blu Ray with that documentary in it and any other archival shit they've got laying around.

PS: Shot for $1M in the [frick]ing stone age and it's STILL better than the entire 2023 slate of DisMarv shite.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/28/2024, 9:00 AM
these characters are known flops lmao. KF got his work cut out but I have faith 🤞🏾
JustAWaffle - 2/28/2024, 9:06 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - Even Arrested Development did a running gag about it
IronMan616 - 2/28/2024, 9:01 AM
Saw a bootleg a long time ago, still a better movie than everything that came after. Shitty effects notwithstanding.
marvel72 - 2/28/2024, 9:01 AM
Isn't this on YouTube?
Nomis929 - 2/28/2024, 9:24 AM
@marvel72 - Yes.

Here you go:
MuadDib - 2/28/2024, 9:39 AM
@Nomis929 - considering when it was made, the low budget and the lack of cgi availability back then, it’s really not that bad.

A least Sue looks good in uniform 😶
Nomis929 - 2/28/2024, 9:23 AM
First bootleg dvd I ever got back in the day.
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/28/2024, 9:26 AM
Still hilarious that they copied shots frame by frame from the old Superman cartoon “The Magnetic Telescope” for the Human Torch. That movie did at least have a good voice for Doom unlike the rest of the FF movies.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder